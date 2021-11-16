the-worsening-air-quality-on-la-palma-forces-the-cancellation-of-flights-and-face-to-face-classes

The La Palma volcano “loses energy”, admit the scientists who study it day after day. “But it will not end in the short term,” María José Blanco, the spokeswoman for the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), has sentenced this Tuesday. And this despite the fact that the volcanologist of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) has explained that there is a “decrease in all parameters”, especially seismicity, soil deformation and the emission of sulfur dioxide (SO₂). This data, key to knowing the strength of the eruption, has risen in recent hours to a range between 3. and 3. 500 tons, a sharp drop compared to the between 12. 000 and 12. 000 daily tons of the previous day. This trend, however, is “slow” and they need to continue decreasing to “reach lower levels.”

Especially since one of the variables studied, tremor, has experienced a slight rebound in the last day. The tremor is the sound mark left by the magma in its ascent. If it rises, it is because there is more quantity or it rises with more force. “We will continue to monitor this over the days,” said the technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende.

In addition, there has been an increase in the seismicity registered since noon this Monday, especially in the deep, although the values ​​remain low at intermediate levels compared to previous days. An earthquake of greater intensity has been registered at 1 in the morning, at 38 kilometers deep, with a magnitude 3.8. It was not felt by the population.

For Morcuende, in any case, “the most remarkable thing” is the new deterioration in air quality that has been registered in the Aridane Valley area and which has caused the suspension of teaching activity this Tuesday in five municipalities on the island and the cancellation of four flights at La Palma Airport. “We have had significant levels of gases in the south of the evacuated area, that stopped the entry of personnel into the Charco area, so it was not possible to go to clean roofs and water,” he explained.

Two Maritime Rescue workers observe the column of gas that is generated when the lava comes into contact with the lava with the sea, this Tuesday. Albert Garcia

Meanwhile, the lava has already covered a total of 1. 042, 1 hectares, affecting or destroying so far 2. 623 buildings and constructions, according to satellite data from the European Copernicus program. The Cadastre data, more accurate since they rule out buildings such as tool rooms or swimming pools, lower the figure to 1. 472 damaged buildings. Of these, 1. 181 are for residential use.

The extent of the flow of lava has increased by 17, 7 hectares during the last 36 hours. The castings, fundamentally, have been spread at intermediate points between the various castings, filling the existing gaps. In addition, there has been growth in the southern part of the affected land. Also in the area of ​​the lava delta, whose surface has grown by just over one hectare to 41, 99 from the coastline, according to data provided by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain.

Land assigned

The president of the Cabildo de La Palma, Mariano Zapata, has recognized this Tuesday that “60 days are too many to be out home “, more for those who have lost them under the lava and urge a solution, but has ensured that all administrations work” at maximum speed. “

In this sense, the City Council of Los Llanos de Aridane confirmed this Tuesday the transfer of land to the Government of the Canary Islands, for the construction of houses for the victims. It is about two lots, one that has 12. 000 square meters, located in the area of ​​El Jable , in which you can install up to 78 temporary homes, and another 1. 181 square meters, located in La Montaña, and where a block of 22 households.