the worst and the best news of the year 2020

Publication: Thursday, December 31, 2020 9:28 PM

The worst news of the year 2020 which is ending has undoubtedly been the coronavirus pandemic and deaths from COVID-19.

This is reflected in the laSexta barometer for the week of December 14, in which we asked respondents what they thought was the worst and best news of the year.

For those taking part in the survey, the second worst news of the year from the pandemic was the death of former footballer Diego Armando Maradona, who died at the end of November, shocking the sports world and all of Argentina.

The third worst news for those who responded in this barometer, on the other hand, was the containment and the state of alert decreed to contain the spread of the virus last March.

The best news of the year

But there is also room for hope in this unhappy year: precisely, the end of home care last spring is for respondents the third best news of the year.

The second, in the opinion of those interviewed, was the defeat of Donald Trump in the US election in early November, and the election victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

But the best news of all, according to the Barometer, was the arrival of the long-awaited vaccine against the coronavirus: last Sunday, December 27, Araceli Hidalgo became, at the age of 96, the first Spaniard to be vaccinated: finally, the light at the end of the tunnel.