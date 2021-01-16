The Xbox operating system is going to be much faster

The previous generation of Xbox had several changes to the operating system. The Xbox team was trying to make the operating system lighter to improve the experience. Now they’re always improving it on Xbox Series X | S.

One of the main goals Microsoft has focused on for Windows is to make the operating system more compartmentalized. In other words, individual components can be upgraded or changed without the need to install a full version of the system.

The Xbox team will further speed up the system

While the Windows and Xbox teams use similar underlying components to run multiple systems, they aren’t exactly the same. That said, Microsoft has announced an update that will allow them to be more agile with system updates.

Announced as part of an update rolled out to a select group of Omega users on the Xbox Insider program. This patch will introduce a new update system that allows Microsoft to update components such as the shell, configuration, or guide, without needing to update a full version of the system.

The reason this is important is that it allows the Xbox developer team to be more agile in their approach to updates. That is, for some aspect of the operating system, when the feature is ready, it can be released, rather than waiting for the rest of the build to be tested, visualized, and then shipped.

While this might seem like a small update, it’s probably the result of something bigger. How previous iterations of Xbox updates were applied. For now, we only see the first versions of this novelty. But if the first public tests go well, they should soon be rolled out to a larger pool.