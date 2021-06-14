The Xbox team will meet us in three days to see even more games

If the Xbox E3 seemed insufficient to you due to the lack of some of the big studies, this has a solution. Yep, it looks like Microsoft didn’t want to overwhelm us even more and will be presenting new information on some of the titles from its studies in an Extended Showcase this Thursday, June 17th.

Thursday, we have an appointment with Xbox Game Studios: Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Rare and many more

This Xbox event should surely not show new titles and it is an opportunity for the press to interview these studios. It is also said that we could see the gameplays of some games and of course there is always the possibility that we will see a new title or details about it.

We have to keep in mind that this event is more of an opportunity to see different titles in more detail and to learn from the developers on the progress of their games. It has been confirmed that in Xbox Game Studios, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Rare and Double Fine will be present. We’ll see if Compulsion Games, Turn 10, or Mojang also take part in this event.

We can learn more about the development of games like The Outer Worlds 2, Avowed, Hellblade 2 and Psychonauts. A new opportunity to take advantage of the talent of some of the 23 studios that Xbox commands to offer to a unique generation. Of course, we will be attentive to this event and we will communicate all the news about it.