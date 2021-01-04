The XXXI edition of the 2021 Financial Studies Prize has been called

The CEF.- Center for Financial Studies convened the XXXI edition of the Financial Studies Prize, a prize awarded each year according to eight methods: Taxation; Accounting and business administration; Labor law and social security; Human ressources; Civil and commercial law; Constitutional and administrative law; Education and New Technologies, and Marketing and Advertising

BY RRHH Digital, 13:16 – 04 January 2021



The competition, created in 1990, aims to recognize and stimulate creative work and research both in the university field and in that of private companies and public administration.

Roque de las Heras, founding president of Grupo Educativo CEF.- UDIMA and creator of these awards, explains its existence on the need to promote initiatives in Spain that promote research, its development and its application in society. In this sense, he recalls that any action contributing to the realization of research, of any nature whatsoever, must be understood as an “investment in the future”, the main objective that has animated the Educational Group since the launch of these awards.

It is not in vain that the aim of the call is the “recognition and the encouragement” of the work of creation and research of the researchers of the various methods of the Prize of the financial studies, valuing the originality and the practical aspect. of the works presented, adds Roque de Las Heras

The Financial Studies Prize, with a financial endowment of around 100,000 euros, is awarded in two categories of prizes for each category: First prize (9,000 euros and commemorative statuette) and Accsits (900 euros). This allocation benefits from the income tax exemption granted by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the journals published by the CEF – will publish the awarded works, as well as those that the jury deems worthy of being distributed.

Likewise, the first prize winners will be presented with a commemorative sculpture of the prize. All works awarded the first prize and access will receive a certificate attesting to the prize obtained.

Natural persons, individually or collectively, who can submit one or more works, are eligible for this prize. With this call opens the period of reception of works, which must be original and unpublished and be linked to one of the eight modalities called. The said works must be concluded before the publication of the call to the BOE or the BOCM. The deadline for submitting works ends on May 3, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

On these same dates will begin the deliberations of the jury, which will be made up of eminent personalities from the world of justice, academia, public administration and private companies. The jury is expected to hand down the decision to the winners in September 2021.

To guarantee the anonymity of the candidates, the works will be presented under a pseudonym, accompanied by a sealed envelope in which the author’s name and first names appear, and which will only be opened in front of a notary once the decision of the known jury.

Those interested can consult the general conditions of the call at this link.

