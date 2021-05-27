The Zombie Game is finally finding its release date – Old Sport Republic

Game News Dying Light 2: The Zombie Game Finally Finds Its Release Date Posted on 05/27/2021 at 9:27 PM After drooling at E3 2018, Dying Light 2, Techland’s future production, we get worried have made! But that tumultuous time for the Polish studio now seems like a dark past, and to prove it to us, the developers of this second chapter today reveal a long gameplay sequence as well as a release date! Let’s not avoid the bush for 107 years and now get the good news: Dying Light 2 will actually be released before the end of 2021 … Better! The title will be available on December 7th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S published. To celebrate this big moment, Techland is offering players three physical editions and three digital editions for pre-order (pre-orders for the Xbox versions of the game will open at 10:00 p.m.). There will of course be little surprises for players who pre-order the title, and pre-orders have just started so every player can find the edition that suits them best. There are three retail editions available: Standard, Deluxe and Collector, and three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate. Players who pre-order any version of the game will receive an exclusive Digital Reload Pack with a unique outfit, weapon and paraglider skins. The Deluxe Edition offers players legendary skins, weapon magic, background images, a comic book, an art book and a dematerialized soundtrack as well as a first expansion. The physical version of this Deluxe Edition will also include a steelbook sleeve. The ultimate version of the game for its part will contain the above-mentioned content as well as a second DLC and an item pack (2h nightly XP boost and craft items). The Collector’s version, meanwhile, will go to great lengths to include all of the above items plus a Defender of the City statuette, stylized UV lamp, city map, 3 postcards, sticker pack, thank you note and collector’s box.

Gameplay for Dying Light 2!

To top it off, we’re also treated to a brand new multi-minute trailer that introduces our brand new hero Aiden, a complex character who will roam this devastated open world full of bandits and the living dead of all kinds. Fortunately, just like our dear Kyle Crane, Aiden is an agile being who can jump from roof to roof to avoid being eaten by the hungry monsters that crawl down buildings. This posability is very useful for you to escape the monsters that only come out at night and as you can see in the video above, Aiden is entitled to a lot more movement compared to Kyle Crane. So he can have fun taking down his human or zombified enemies with class, for example by surprising them from behind or hurling them from the top of a building. As a reminder, this brand new adventure therefore takes place 15 years after the events of the first episode, which means that newbies don’t have to complete the first game to understand the new issues. Operations in which there are once again particularly hungry zombies, but also many factions that do not hesitate to speak with fists and gunpowder to let the law rule. Also note that you will be joining one of these clans, the Nightrunners, and that your decisions will influence the development of the scenario. You’ll Also Like: By JeromeJoffard, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter