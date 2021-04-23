“There are behaviors that seem alarming to me”

Publication: Friday April 23, 2021 13:56

Actor José Sacristán spoke of the political situation in the Community of Madrid today with his views on the 4Ms and issued a clear warning: “There are behaviors that seem alarming to me”.

“The Spain of the brass band and the tambourine”

In this sense, Sacristán denounced that the current moment “pollutes and penetrates the most despicable of the electorate”, a reality that the actor describes as “the Spain of brass bands and tambourines”.

On the formation of the far right, Sacristán is very direct: “Total disqualification of the Vox troop, I would not want them to enter the government of Madrid for the democratic health of this country.”

“The one with the most responsibilities is Gabilondo”

In addition, the actor maintains that, of all the candidates, “the one with the most responsibility is Ángel Gabilondo”.

José Sacristán spoke thus before the acts of celebration of the International Book Day, which took place at the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes.