“There are days when our body demands that we stop”

Publication: Wednesday May 26, 2021 10:00

Third Vice-President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Díaz did not attend the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday for “health reasons”.

Through her Twitter account, Yolanda Díaz explained that today she had an “intense work day” that her doctor had asked her to cancel for “health reasons”. “There are days when our bodies demand that we stop and take care of ourselves to continue. I hope to recover fully soon,” the minister added in her tweet.

In addition to her participation in the Plenary, the Minister also canceled her other commitments. This Wednesday, at 12:30 pm, he planned to speak at the end of the “Industrial Observatory” conference on the projects developed within the framework of the Metal Foundation for Training, organized by CCOO, UGT and Confemetal.

In the afternoon, as evidenced by the government’s agenda for not today, Díaz would travel to Zaragoza, to the local Auditorium, to participate in the “Aragonese of the Year” award ceremony organized by “El Periódico de Aragón”. Some appointments were canceled while he waited for his health to improve.