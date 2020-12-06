there are “enemies in the direction of the state”

Posted: Sunday, December 6, 2020 3:04 PM

Tense celebration of 42 years of the Spanish Constitution at the gates of the Congress of Deputies. There, the leaders of the opposition parties harshly blamed Pedro Sánchez’s government and its policies. During the commemorative act, the remarks of the President of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, and of the spokesperson of Vox in the hemicycle, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who shared the same critical message to the executive, attracted attention.

During their respective speeches, both assured that there were “enemies in the direction of the current state. Casado warned that “this is a special year because it is the first time that those who declare themselves enemies of the Constitution and of the Spanish nation are at the head of the state”. In this sense, he denounced that “the heirs of Batasuna” and the separatists are “essential in the governability of Spain” and in “the policy of the government of Sánchez”.

“As the government itself has already said, they appeal to the republic and give way to another system”, continued Casado, who justified “the 78 system” and the need to preserve it “by all. the parts”. Finally, he said he maintained “a space of moderation and centrality in which different people agree to do things together, and not against anyone”.

Espinosa de los Monteros spoke in a very similar way. The parliamentary spokesperson for the far-right formation criticized the fact that this is the year “when more danger” suffers the Constitution of “those who should defend it”, and added: “The enemies of the Constitution are in the government and in the direction of the state “.

“All those who want to put an end to it, who do not believe in its basic principles, in the freedom and unity of Spain, in political pluralism, in justice are those who form the direction of the State” , continued Espinosa de los Monteros. , who insisted on the fact that we live “in a serious and delicate moment”, and therefore “all Spaniards must make a personal effort to defend the values ​​and principles of the Constitution”.

For the spokesperson for Vox, “there is an attempt by all in government to end the system of parliamentary monarchy, and that is why this is the day when the state of health of the Constitution is the most delicate “. Thus, he decided that since its formation they will continue to “oppose the worst government made up of the greatest enemies in the history of Spain”.