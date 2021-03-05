There are not four, but five layers of the earth … signs of hidden structure found

Canberra is still believed to have four layers inside the earth – the crust, mantle, outer core, and inner core. However, geologists at the National University of Australia have claimed that there is a fifth nucleus in addition to these. Scientists have designed an algorithm that can see several thousand patterns of the Earth’s inner core. So far, the possibility of a fifth layer has been expressed, but it has never been proven. Scientists have found differences in the composition of iron present in the inner core, indicating a different limit 650 km from the center of the Earth. Encouraged by the discovery, study lead researcher Joanne Stephenson said the textbooks may need to be changed now. How did you know The researchers studied the travel time data of seismic waves rising inside the Earth, which the International Seismological Center is recording. Subsequently, evidence was discovered of a change in the structure of the innermost part of the inner layer with a new algorithm. Such a small change in the structure of iron was hard to find, but two different periods of low temperature in Earth’s history could be proven. It showed that something happened 4.5 billion years ago that we are not aware of. The temperature was above 5,000 degrees Celsius, but the internal structure of the Earth was detected using volcanoes and seismic waves. They showed that the core temperature inside is over 5000 ° C. It is quite small and only 1% of the earth is there. In that direction, this claim can be made more accurately by collecting data from around the world and performing more studies, but the study researchers are confident in their discovery.