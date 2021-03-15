“There are people who were and are in Ciudadanos but maybe they are not from Ciudadanos”

Publication: Monday March 15, 2021 20:11

Inés Arrimadas denounces an “operation to try to kill citizens”. This was assured this Monday by the leader of the orange formation, after the resignation of Toni Cantó and the political earthquake in Murcia, declaring that “for some and for others it is an uncomfortable party” and that “he there are people who were and are in Ciudadanos but perhaps they are not citizens ”.

“There is an operation announced, planned and launched,” insisted the president of Cs, a position she – according to a statement without questions from the press – assumed a year ago.

“We have seen and we will see people who were and are in Ciudadanos, but after a few days, weeks, months or even hours, in some cases, they put themselves at the service of another party”, he added, after the Murcian president. , Fernando López Miras, last week won the support of three Cs deputies against the motion of censure raised by the Orange party itself.

A motion that Arrimadas defended on Monday, declaring that “it is justified by corruption”, citing “scandalous practices, with irregularities, fixed contracts, with hidden data” and “which have ended in many cases presented to UDEF “. Likewise, the leader of the Cs spoke of “shocking cases of harassment, harassment, accusations, threats and offers” suffered by her representatives in the region of Murcia.

We make mistakes, but we don’t cover crimes “

“There came a time when our colleagues couldn’t take it anymore, because we are very good partners, but very bad accomplices,” he said. In this sense, although he admitted errors, Arrimadas assured that the one he regrets the most is not having “been able to transmit to the Spaniards the very serious situation that was unfolding in Murcia. “We make mistakes, but we don’t cover up crimes. We are loyal partners but we cannot be accomplices,” he reiterated.

New executive and view of the elections in Madrid

On the other hand, Arrimadas announced the constitution of a new Citizen Executive “strengthened and united, more horizontal, with more people and more work areas”, which has grown from seven to 15 members.

In it, Carlos Cuadrado and José María Espejo, respectively in charge of the Catalonia campaign and the censure motion, are less important, who leave their vice-secretariats and continue to take care of the finances of the party and as secretary general of the parliamentary group. , respectively. “Today, people of my absolute confidence have assumed responsibilities, they have taken a step aside,” he stressed in this regard.

In addition, the president of the Cs evoked the upcoming elections in the Community of Madrid, during an intervention in which she was accompanied, along with the rest of the members of the executive, by the former vice-president of Madrid Ignacio Aguado , who was sacked last week by his government partner, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, after the election was announced.

In this sense, and on the very day that Pablo Iglesias announced that he was leaving the second vice-presidency of the government to stand as a candidate, Arrimadas asserted that “there is a very great real risk that for the first time the populism, of one extreme or another, enters the Government of the Community of Madrid “.

“We cannot afford a Madrid of one against the other. We need a Madrid of all Madrid,” he added, asking for a vote for his party: “The only way to that Madrid does not depend on those who want us to confront each other, at the extremes, it is that Madrid depends on the center, on the citizens ”.