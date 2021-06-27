“There is no crisis, but we must refresh the Government and let some ministers rest”

Update: Sunday, June 27, 2021 12:55 PM

Posted: 06/27/2021 12:53 PM

The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, does not exclude his departure from the Pedro Sánchez government, but emphasizes that there is no “crisis”, but that it would be treated in a way that “refreshes” the executive.

This was stated in an interview on ‘ABC’, where he praises Sánchez and points out that tensions within the coalition are less than those that existed at other times. “There is no crisis, what can happen is change. And I don’t know when or what changes. But the idea is in the air that from time to time the government must refresh and let some ministers rest. “, he says. .

In this sense, the holder of the Universities does not exclude that his is one of the names that could leave the Government.

“I am not afraid for anything. Let alone for a position. Really, I am here to help the Spanish university as much as I can and nothing else. I am an academic and when I finish I will return at the academy and my research, that’s what fascinates me and I’ve done it all my life, “abounds the renowned sociologist.

In any case, he excludes that the relations between the PSOE and United We can bring down the Executive: “This government cannot fail and it will not do it. There are differences because they are not the same parties but there are enough coincidences that they can live together. “

Concerning Pedro Sánchez, Castells does not spare the flattery and recognizes his good relations: “If there is a chance that the social-democracy is rebuilt, Pedro Sánchez will play and is already playing a definitive role.

As for the PP, Castells gets wet and ensures that the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, classifies the party “towards the extreme right”, so that it looks more and more like Vox. Thus, he denounces that a current PP government with Vox would be “a disaster” and that Ayuso denies “the rights of women as women”. “Ayuso is anti-feminist”, sentence.