Business Agility Corporation (BAC): “There is no real digital transformation without an agile transformation in organizations”

Business Agility Corporation (BAC), an association formed by professionals from different fields of activity belonging to the main companies of the country, with the aim of successfully adapting to the new forms of work required by digital business models, celebrated its Annual Congress, under the slogan “Overcome challenges with business agility”. Experts in this field from multinational companies analyzed the current situation to conclude that today’s organizations cannot cope with flexible and efficient digital transformation without agile transformation initiatives.

During the presentation, Adolfo Menndez, President of BAC, assured that the acronym VUCA (Volatile, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity), has now taken on greater significance in business environments that require change. Thus, business agility has become the ability of companies to flexibly adapt to the new digital economy and respond to change in a volatile environment. For this reason, the word “adaptation” has been a constant in the various presentations posted online for three days.

The Congress demonstrated that under the same general terms such as “digital transformation”, “new ways of working” and “agile transformation” are brought together. “We are experimenting with a new way of working associated with agile transformation,” said Adolfo Menndez, although “the common elements and the basis of these three concepts are frameworks and methodologies, as well as new models of organization and leadership”.

Today, the key to digital transformation lies in your first word: transform yourself to think differently and act differently. “Agile is more and more present in the DNA of large organizations,” said Adolfo Menndez, who expressed that this transformation and this impetus is no longer limited to technical fields because now the key is in the fields of staff and talents who have taken on this challenge and it is they who are leading this change.

In line with business agility

Thus, Luis Uguina, Chief Digital Officer at Macquarie Bank, gave an Australian example how the transformation of this institution was achieved in just 4 years thanks to agility. “You have to try to adopt the model in a standard way and with what it does not adapt, use the continuous improvement mechanisms that the model provides so that the model holds up like a glove,” he stressed. In addition, he recommends taking the “Wagile” step as quickly as possible, where doubts appear, because it is the most difficult in the process of adapting to business agility.

Also, Edu Cabrera and Alberto Tordesillas, Business Development Area at UST Global, Gold Contributor to the event, commented on how organizations are shortening the reach of their strategies to periods of 14-20 months with the importance of review them in cycle time. up to 3 months. All this associated with a prioritization where the generation of value, what and when is the basis and with a global framework of prioritization. They also stressed the importance of governance and requalification, especially at the leadership level.

For her part, Elena Extremera, Director of People and Organization at Repsol, underlined how the new working methods have been a key lever in the transformation of Repsol, all of which is promoted and included in its strategic plan. In this transformation, leadership has been a central element with the lines of work associated with organizational simplification, new functional models, Agile & Lean capabilities and the evolution of the workplace towards a “Digital Workplace”. All this under the continuous measurement of the impact through the Culture Index.

Methodologies and processes of transformational change

In addition, Ernesto Bettschen, Head of Methodology and IT Processes at Correos, pointed out that “our company had great inertia and we needed our models to adapt to new times, so we have suppliers to help us. to become an agile company “, for example,” the maturity dashboard is a very simple tool that allows us to manage very complex scenarios with the product teams, “said Fernando Cano, head of the methodology team at MAPFRETECH , who added that, “the technological aspect is very high in our organizations and this leads us to a situation where the implementation of agile processes must be promoted”, highlighting the figure of the Product Owner as essential in these processes . A figure that still presents different characteristics in organizations today according to the work presented by LAC.

These are all examples of how business agility is helping organizations change. In fact, those who have advanced from the point of view of the digital economy have been the ones who have been able to adapt the fastest to the change brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. Likewise, Dante Cacciatore, director of culture, talents and digitization of Telefnica Espaa, on the other hand underlined the importance of communication that must reach all corners of the company to inform, but above all with the commitment to motivate.

But we must not forget that agility is part of the development team, according to Laura Lacarra, Data Engineer at Telefnica, “the delegation of technical decision-making to the development team increases their empowerment and their confidence in the results. We have to give them visibility ”. The value of the development teams of these models is that they are multidisciplinary and autonomous, that they bring value in a short time thanks to a collaborative mentality and where new practices or concepts such as DevOps are fundamental.

Value delivery is intrinsic to business agility

Agile transformation also provides a deciding factor for businesses and that is the delivery of value. Juan Raggio Prez, head of the Agile transformation office at Endesa, argued that “Agile scaling requires the adoption of experiences and methodologies that add value to adapt them to the needs of the organization it -even”. And the point is, Agile Transformation focuses on the customer, adds value, drives motivation, and is an opportunity to apply agile ways of working.

However, all of this is linked to a cultural and organizational change, as Adolfo Ramrez, author of the book “Digitize or Disappear” explained, “Agility requires a profound change in culture that must permeate the entire organization. Its anti-VUCA formula consists of “countering volatility by autonomy, uncertainty by innovation, complexity by simplicity and ambiguity by transparency”. Or, as Fernando Santaella, responsible for Agile discipline at BBVA in Spain, emphasized, “Agile must be a key lever to promote the various executives”. It’s an opportunity for high performance team building, tool-based digitization, and data-driven system improvements, all based on a culture change. Change where change agents are the key point.

The 2020 Congress of the Business Agility Corporation (BAC) also had the participation of Luis Lpez Cataln, Head of Innovation, Data and Technology at UNICEF Spain, who commented on the experience in this area of a different organization, ensuring that, “with small changes in iterations, transforming and creating value, we are able to secure sustainable resources that allow us to help save lives.” Agile methodologies are essential to be able to grow, move forward and advance the future and the results, an activity that does not come from the technological field, but from the HR team.

Finally, Manuel Lpez, professor of information systems management at the Instituto de Empresa, focused his session on the importance of business agility in the new digital economy, a factor that has increased customer expectations. , who are now waiting for an immediate return, access to several options, so a bad experience has its consequences. “Generating ideas and implementing them as quickly as possible is what will allow us to create new business models that achieve the goal of profit,” he said.

