There will be a developer event after the Windows 11 showcase

Microsoft has just announced an event dedicated to Windows developers on June 24. This will take place at 9:00 p.m. CEST (Spanish Peninsular Time). We remember that the Windows 11 preview event was shortly before, at 5:00 p.m. CEST.

June 24: Windows 11 and new Microsoft Store

The way to advertise this developer event has been curious to say the least. Those in Redmond posted a tweet with a link to the YouTube live stream along with an image. The image reads: “Log in to see what we have in store for the developers.”

It’s a pun with the word “store” and its different meanings. The Windows team is most likely telling us that this event will focus on the new Microsoft Store. Presumably, this will have been presented a few hours before during the event dedicated to the presentation of the already disclosed Windows 11.

The new Microsoft Store is completely designed to provide a much better user experience. It will have new animations, shadows, icons, menus and a long etcetera. In addition, its performance will be much better than the current one, which leaves a lot to be desired.

However, the main new features of the new Store, and what developers are really interested in, have to do with their policies. This Store will allow you to upload all kinds of applications (even without packaging) and will only take 12% commission compared to video games. Its operation will be based on Windows Package Manager.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during Build 2021 that the next version of Windows (Windows 11) “will open up great economic opportunities for developers and creators.” We all understood that it referred, to a large extent, to the new Microsoft Store. On the 24th, we will find out.