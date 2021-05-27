“There will be a real revolution, which can only be compared to that of the 80s”

Publication: Thursday, May 27, 2021 2:55 PM

The Interim President of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, predicted a “revolution” in Madrid, the precedents of which, he warns, go back only to the 1980s, when the Movida Madrileña was born.

“Madrid is becoming the epicenter of the most important international events. There will be a real revolution, which can only be likened to the Movida in the 80s”, said the interim president during the presentation of Davis Cup, at the Royal Post Office. .

In this sense, Ayuso argues that this revolution “will now be transferred not only to culture, but also to sports, business, students, the arts and all walks of life.” For this reason, he condemned: “The best years are coming for Madrid”.

At the same time, in his speech, Ayuso emphasized that, during this year and a half of the pandemic, “Madrid has been characterized by the development of a rigorous and effective health strategy, compatible above all with economic activity “.

This model, as he defended it, is the one that “today we are talking about in many other countries, in the international media, and which has shown in the current context that it is possible to combine health with sport. , culture, commerce and health. Hospitality “, who have been” allies “.