these-are-all-the-changes-in-the-baccalaureate-that-the-government-has-designed-and-its-new-schedule

The Baccalaureate designed by the Government will have 42 subjects with renewed contents and approaches. THE COUNTRY has accessed the draft in which they are detailed, as well as the allocation of hours to each subject.

It is not the full schedule that the institutes will have because the Ministry of Education only fixes the so-called minimum teachings, that is, the basic knowledge that each subject must contain and the minimum time that the centers must dedicate to them. Communities will now complete the schedule. Those who have a co-official language will define another 50% of the time and those that do not have it, a 40%, which will be added to the hours that appear in this graph:

The following is a summary of the new contents (the curricula) of all the subjects. Among them there are seven new subjects, a product of the creation of one more Baccalaureate modality, the general one, and the division into two of the Artistic Baccalaureate, with a branch dedicated to the plastic arts, image and design and another, to the music and the performing arts. The changes will be implemented next year in the first year of Baccalaureate and a year later in the second year.

General Mathematics

Compulsory subject in The new General Baccalaureate (one of the five modalities that the stage will have, instead of the three current branches), is designed for students who have not decided which path they will take at the end of the stage, or who plan to choose university or college degrees. Professional Training in which a base that combines letters and science is useful, such as children’s education and journalism. The course is aimed at solving problems and analyzing information, with “special attention to non-mathematical contexts, their relationship with other subjects and with reality”, as well as “mathematical communication”. The teaching of the three variants of the discipline that will be taught in the stage should try to reduce the “stereotypes and preconceptions” that exist about the discipline such as “gender” and “aptitude”. The objective is to reduce the rejection that the subject generates in female students to a greater degree than in their peers, as well as the impression that it is a subject for very intelligent people. It will be studied in the first year.

General Sciences

Another novelty related to the new General Baccalaureate. The subject will be compulsory in the second year, in order to offer students a “basic training” in the “four fundamental scientific disciplines”: physics, chemistry, biology and geology. The course is designed to promote “scientific vocations” and “scientific trainers” (for example, teachers), and to prevent students against “pseudoscientific and misleading statements.”

Cultural and artistic movements

It is another of the novelties of the new General Baccalaureate. A new elective for the second year that seeks to guarantee a “cultural, artistic and aesthetic literacy” of the students and allow them to recognize the “different codes, techniques and discourses”. The classes will cover a very wide field that will go from environmental art to contemporary architecture, from body art to industrial design, and from the explosion of series from television and videogames to the great cultural competitions, passing through notions of primitive, oriental, pre-Columbian and African art. The focus will be mainly on the period from the second half of the 20th century to the present day.

Economy, Entrepreneurship and Business Activity

This elective completes, together with the three previous subjects, the backbone of the new General Baccalaureate. Following a similar approach to those mentioned, it will be an approach to economic and business studies with a broad vision and an “interdisciplinary” spirit. It will bring students a series of elementary knowledge about the functioning of the economy, the features that characterize entrepreneurs and the challenges, types of organization and innovations of companies.

Dramatic literature

The new subject will be elective in the second year and is designed for the Baccalaureate in Music and Performing Arts modality (although it can also be chosen by those in General Baccalaureate, who have the option to choose subjects from any of the other four branches of the stage). Its objective is to bring students closer to the “expressive, symbolic, technical, aesthetic and sociological qualities of the theatrical genre”. Students will read and see titles “relevant to dramatic literature” on stage, interpret roles and create works.

Technical drawing applied to plastic arts and design

Technical Drawing will have two versions to meet different educational paths. This, which is newly created, will be taught in the Baccalaureate of Plastic Arts, Image and Design and aims to “highlight the relevant role that technical drawing plays as an element of graphic communication and generator of forms.” In addition to traditional drawing, you will teach students to use 2D and 3D drawing and design programs. As the curricula of almost all subjects do using different formulas, this one urges teachers to adopt “an inclusive approach” and “non-sexist” that places “emphasis on overcoming any stereotype that represents discrimination”.

The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría, last July at an Education Sector Conference. Isabel Infantes (Europa Press)

Technology and engineering

Optional in the two courses of the Baccalaureate of Science and Technology, it is aimed at students learning to manufacture, automate and improve “products and quality systems that respond to problems raised, transferring knowledge from other disciplines with an ethical and sustainable approach ”. And to give students “a panoramic knowledge of the productive environment, taking into account reality and addressing everything that the existence of a product means, from its creation, its life cycle and other related aspects.”

Audiovisual culture

It is designed to teach students “audiovisual narrative” in its artistic and “media communication” aspect. In addition to transmitting theoretical knowledge, the subject will ask students to produce “complex audiovisual narratives” that go beyond the pre-formatted “ formats provided by the social networks, to which they are used ”. Students will practice all levels of audiovisual narrative: “script, production, photography, lighting, interpretation, art direction, montage, etc.” within a teamwork approach.

Biology, Geology and Environmental Sciences

It will be optional in the Baccalaureate of Sciences and Technology (with the exception already mentioned that it could also be chosen by the students of the General Baccalaureate). Its goal is to “deepen the basic knowledge” of biology, geology and environmental sciences. Strengthen the “scientific thinking” and the “commitment to a sustainable development model” of the students. And to stimulate their scientific vocations, “especially in female students, to contribute to ending the low number of women in positions of responsibility in research.”

Philosophy

The subject does not appear in the compulsory secondary school curriculum as claimed by the teachers, although the communities may offer it as an elective in the fourth year of ESO. In Baccalaureate it will be compulsory for all students in first year and will have a continuation in second as History of Philosophy. The subject of the first year aims to give children a “fundamental knowledge about universal problems, such as those related to the nature of reality, truth, justice, beauty, identity and human dignity”, as well as reflect critically on the ideas “that constitute our cultural environment.”

Choir and vocal technique

This new subject will teach the students to sing by controlling “breathing, phonation and vocal projection”, as well as the “body movements that can accompany the performance”. The contents include music of various styles, cultures and historical newspapers.

Spanish Language and Literature

The subject will be compulsory for all students students in both first and second year of Baccalaureate. The priority set by the curriculum is that at the end of the stage students are able to communicate effectively orally and in writing, as well as having a good reading comprehension. The course will promote “an ethical use of language that puts words at the service of democratic coexistence, the dialogue resolution of conflicts and the construction of personal and social ties based on respect and equal rights”. As will happen in ESO, the contents of the subject include “the recognition of the linguistic and dialect diversity of Spain and the world in order to favor attitudes of appreciation to said diversity, combat prejudices and linguistic stereotypes”. Throughout the Baccalaureate, the kids will read “relevant” works of Spanish and Latin American literature, from the Middle Ages to the present.

Artistic projects

This elective of the Bachelor of Visual Arts, Image and Design is the latest novelty of the curriculum and aims to teach students to develop artistic projects. In class, “the consideration of art will be given to everything that the artist, the students, establishes that it is, regardless of the economic value it may have in the art market”, and emphasis will be placed “on the process rather than in the result itself ”. The kids should be inspired as a priority by the local heritage, “tangible or intangible”, meaning “any cultural manifestation or product produced by the social environment closest to the educational center”. In addition to working outside the institute, the subject must try to turn the center itself into “a nursery of artistic initiatives” open to its environment.

Foreign language

The subject will be studied in the two Baccalaureate courses on a compulsory basis. And its goal is that students can “understand, express themselves and interact in the foreign language with efficiency, fluency and correction, as well as the enrichment and expansion of their intercultural awareness. ”

Mathematics applied to Social Sciences

A good part of what is indicated for General Mathematics is applicable to it. The curriculum specifically adds that the subject will include “modeling and solving” problems specific to “the social sciences.” It will give special weight to the analysis and interpretation of data. The subject is designed for those who plan to continue, after Baccalaureate, with studies related to statistics and health sciences. In the second year, students from the Baccalaureate in Humanities and Social Sciences, those in Science and Technology, and those in the general branch may choose it.

History of Philosophy

It is presented as a journey through the answers that “Western thought” has given to fundamental questions, such as “those referring to the origin, nature and meaning of the cosmos, to the human being and destiny itself, to the possibility and forms of knowledge, and to the definition of values ​​such as truth, good, justice, beauty ”. The authors will be studied in relation to social, cultural and political context. Along with names such as Plato, Hobbes, Marx, and Nietzsche, the curriculum includes figures such as Hypatia of Alexandria and Hanna Arendt and first wave feminist promoters Mary Wollstonecraft and Olympe. de Gouges, among other women.

Musical analysis

The course seeks to train students in musical languages, teach them to examine works and expand its “sound universe”. Students will make oral and written critiques of various pieces. The goal is for them to apply their knowledge when “creating, performing” or listening to music. The subject will be offered in the two courses of the Baccalaureate of Music and Performing Arts.

Students from a Sevillian high school, during the first day of the school year, last September. PACO PUENTES

Company and business model design

Students will study the “economic challenges that arise within companies”, “their new forms of organization and administration”, as well as contents on economy, scarcity and business models. And they must create a company project by designing a prototype, which can be both a good and a service, viable and sustainable.

Technical drawing

Optional in the two courses of the Baccalaureate of Sciences and Technology, the objective of the subject is that the students be able to communicate graphically in an effective way to “spread ideas or projects according to conventions that guarantee a reliable and precise interpretation” . “Architecture and engineering works from the point of view of their structures and technical elements” will be analyzed and students will have to learn to solve “graphical-mathematical problems.”

History of the music and dance

His approach is the opposite of the usual: it starts from “the most current stages, periods, styles and aesthetics to progressively approach the previous ones” . It begins with the popular music and dances of this century and the past and goes back to the medieval ones, relating them to their contexts.

Physical education

Compulsory in the first year, its objective is to instill in students an active lifestyle and a taste for sports “cultural manifestations” while developing “eco-socially responsible attitudes”. It also aims to teach students the various higher studies related to the discipline that exist, as well as their professional opportunities.

Performing Arts

The course aims to “tackle, in an integral way, the scenic creation processes”. From classical theater and dance, to what the curriculum calls “performative arts”; those “in which the scenic convention is dispensed with, totally or partially, and a discourse based on the body is articulated.” This will be a “central element” in the course, which will teach students to “express and transmit ideas, feelings and emotions.” For students of the Baccalaureate of Music and Performing Arts it will be compulsory in first and second year.

History of Spain

Compulsory in second year , covers from antiquity to the present, paying greater attention to the last two centuries, with an organization that combines the chronological line and grouping by subject. Its first axis is the “complex path” to democracy that the country has traveled. It also analyzes its “identity diversity” and the political consequences that this has had and continues to have, economic progress and its chiaroscuro, the struggle of the feminist movement and the pending challenges in terms of equality, and the role of ideologies and religious beliefs. in the future of Spain. The curriculum addresses the “reformist and democratizing process” of the Second Republic and the “anti-democratic reactions” that led to the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship, and highlights the Constitution of 1978 as the starting point of “the longest and longest period of peaceful and democratic coexistence in the history of Spain”. Among the contents the following is mentioned: “Spain and its colonial past: an approach to the question of historical responsibilities”, although, more extensively, the curriculum urges to contextualize the classes with what was happening in the rest of the world to avoid “falling into a singular image of its historical evolution, based on myths and stereotypes such as the black legend, or the idea of ​​decadence after the end of the empire and the successive colonial crises, which take it away from its interpretive context.”

Design

The elective of the Baccalaureate of Art, Image and Design addresses “from the creation of logos to the distributions and textures of the architectures of interior, passing through the typographic families and their particular meaning ”. The subject aims to teach students to give “solutions to needs under the light of aesthetics, weighing the balance between form and function, the great binomial that has always been present in all human production.”

Artistic foundations

This elective of the Bachelor of Plastic Arts, Image and Design will teach students “works of various artistic and technical disciplines” emphasizing their comparative study. The objective is to “make creative connections” and appreciate contemporary artistic productions with a greater perspective, “having a less compartmentalized vision of art.”

Geography

Focused on the geographical analysis of Spain, the second elective of the Bachelor of Humanities and Social Sciences jointly addresses the “natural and human processes that shape the territory over time”. Students will study the relief, climate, vegetation, soils and hydrography of the country, as well as the use of natural resources and territorial imbalances with an interdisciplinary and “ecosocial” approach.

Greek

The subject, optional in the two courses of the Baccalaureate in Humanities and Social Sciences, aims for students to develop “a critical and humanistic consciousness from which to understand and analyze the contributions of the Hellenic civilization to European identity, as well as the acquisition of translation techniques that allow them to use the primary sources of access to Greek antiquity as a privileged instrument to know, understand and interpret it. ”

Latin

Like Greek, this subject is also included in the two courses of the Baccalaureate in Humanities and Social Sciences. And it also combines the study of language, culture and civilization, in this case Roman, as well as its legacy. In addition to containing “an instrumental value for learning languages, literature, religion, history, philosophy, law, politics or science”, the subject provides, says the document, “a cultural substrate that allows understanding the world, events and feelings and contributing to the civic and cultural education of the students. ”

History of the contemporary world

Analyzes“ critically the events most relevant contemporaries in the national, European and world spheres, facilitating the analysis of their causes and their relationships, the role of individuals in them, and the composition of societies from an economic, social, political and cultural point of view. over time ”. The curriculum of this elective of first in the Baccalaureate of Arts and Humanities urges teachers to maintain a “constant openness to the present” when raising historical facts.

Language and musical practice

The students will study musical languages ​​in this elective of the first of the musical Baccalaureate and will interpret and create compositions. The subject also aims to provide students with a “solid general musical culture”.

Universal literature

Students will learn about “works and authors of the universal heritage; aesthetic movements; genres and subgenres; recurring themes, topics, archetypes and symbols throughout history ”. The curriculum “invites critical questioning of a canon that has left out a large part of the works written by women or by non-Western authors.” It can be chosen in the first year of the Baccalaureate in Social Sciences and Humanities (in addition to, as with the rest of the subjects, as an elective in the General Baccalaureate).

Artistic drawing

It is a compulsory subject in the two courses of the Baccalaureate of Plastic Arts, Image and Design, and aims for students to learn the technique of drawing and acquire an “aesthetic sensitivity”.

Mathematics

The main version of the subject is compulsory in both courses of the Baccalaureate in Science and Technology (although in the second year students can choose to Mathematics applied to Social Sciences). It shares a good part of the elements with the rest, but goes deeper into fields such as geometry, and is more suitable for students who have decided to study technological or pure science degrees afterwards.

Economy

The subject aims to give students the “economic knowledge necessary to understand current affairs”, take “initiatives” and “decisions with economic and financial repercussions”. It will provide knowledge about the functioning of the market, the Welfare State and globalization, and, in addition, it will train students in environmental sustainability, circular economy, “theories about economic degrowth” and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, among others. issues. It is planned, as an elective in the first year of the Baccalaureate of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Techniques of plastic graphic expression

Elective in second of the Bachelor of Plastic Arts, aims for students to learn “the techniques, procedures and instrumental applications of artistic production in general” and, in particular, of “plastic, graphic and visual”. The kids will work on drawing, painting, engraving, and other “alternative and innovative” techniques.

Physics and Chemistry

First elective, its objective is for students to acquire “a rich and quality scientific cultural base that allows them to function with ease in a society that demands scientific and technical profiles for research and the world of work.”

Physics

In second, Physics and Chemistry become different subjects of the Baccalaureate of Science and Technology. This aims to bring students closer to the great laws that govern the universe with an approach that tries to “demystify” that physics is “somewhat complex.”

Chemistry

Its objective is that “students develop skills to understand and describe what the composition and nature of matter are like and how it is transformed.”

History of art

Optional second year of the branch of Humanities and Social Sciences, it is focused on the “analysis, historical understanding and critical appreciation of the main artistic manifestations”. It incorporates a gender perspective, making visible the “creators who are habitually marginalized from the instituted canon. And it addresses “education for the preservation, improvement and sustainable use of artistic heritage.”

Geology and Environmental Sciences

Second of the Baccalaureate of Sciences and Technology, the subject that in the first year constitutes the elective Biology and Geology is divided into two others. This branch aims for students to know how to search, interpret and communicate scientific information, design projects, reconstruct geological history and make predictions on the matter, and identify “possible natural risks”.

Biology

The discipline has in the second year of Baccalaureate a “much more microscopic and molecular approach than in the previous stages”. The basic knowledge of the subject includes the study of biomolecules, molecular genetics, cell biology and metabolism.

Volume

The sculptural elective of the first year in the Baccalaureate of Plastic Arts, Image and Design revolves around “geometric shapes and formal elements es ”of the objects, the characteristics of the materials normally used, such as wood, clay, stone, marble and metals, and the techniques to transform them, from carving and ceramic firing to forging and molten bronze .

You can follow THE COUNTRY EDUCATION in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .