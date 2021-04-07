These are symptoms of AstraZeneca that you should watch out for and require medical attention.

Publication: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 10:42

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) is considering a series of side effects after the injection of AstraZeneca which, if noticed, should be treated with medical care.

More precisely, these symptoms to which “one must be vigilant”, according to the entity, are “breathing difficulties, chest pain, swelling or pain in an arm or a leg, intense and persistent headaches or which s ‘worsen more than 3 days after vaccination; blurred or double vision; multiple small bruises, reddish or purplish spots on the skin.

Now, given the safety of the injection, from AEMPS they point out that the benefits of undergoing the antidote are much higher than the risks due to some side effects, which occur infrequently. In addition, in its explanatory note, the health-related organization underlines another important point: “The administration of this vaccine is not considered to be associated with an overall increased risk of thromboembolic events in the vaccinated persons”. In other words, the relationship between the injection and the thrombi is excluded.

Other symptoms

AEMPS includes a series of symptoms which, although occurring less frequently, should be watched for:

– Very severe headache

– Discomfort is increased when lying down

– Do not give in with pain relievers

– It is accompanied by vomiting, visual disturbances or irregular bleeding

– Persistent neurological symptoms

In addition, according to Health, unlike with the common effects of the vaccine, these symptoms do not appear on the first day of inoculation, but between the third day and up to 14 days after being vaccinated.

What are the most common effects?

Considering the lack of information on the consequences of this injection, it is necessary to know what are the undesirable effects recorded in the antidote of AstraZenca. According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), at least ten effects stand out: the three most common are pyrexia (fever) – in 82% of the cases studied – headache (headache), in 51% cases and myalgia (muscle pain) with a third of the sequelae in those who participated in the study.

AEMPS compiles these effects of AstraZeneca injection in its third pharmacovigilance report. But on the part of the entity itself, they acknowledge that “given their recent authorization, the assessment of the first monthly safety report is not yet available”.

That is, the lack of data for the Anglo-Swedish injection, at this point, is still evident, especially compared to those of the other vaccines, which have been tested on a larger number of subjects. Nevertheless, AEMPS itself recalls that, until February 21, 69 notifications for 100,000 doses administered, a lower number than the others.