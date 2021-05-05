These are the 12 communities that will be open on the perimeter after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:59 PM

The President of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, has already summarized Andalusia’s plans after the end of the state of alert, scheduled for May 9: “We must do a gradual de-escalation because the COVID is not gone “. It is not proposed to close the community, but localities if necessary. What about the curfew? He has already announced that, in principle, there will not be: “At the moment it is in decline. The community does not have the capacity or with judicial authorization. It is a fundamental right, just like worship in churches. “

This is precisely what the prosecution has said in the Basque Country and the Balearic Islands, with nuances, that it also deals with it. Specifically, in the case of the Balearic Islands, the courts also rejected it on a technicality issue, but it is possible to appeal. The Valencian Community, Castilla la Mancha and Navarra have also announced their intention to implement a curfew.

Failing to know if it’s time to go home, Galicia, Cantabria, Navarre, Catalonia, Castile and León, the Community of Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Extremadura , Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are the communities that will be open from May 9. In fact, maybe Extremadura will do it a little earlier, on the 7th. “We have to open, at the moment we are at 42 cumulative incidences, much less than the other communities”, affirmed Ximo Puig, Valencian president.

And who will ask to close an insurance? For the moment, only one community: the Basque Country, with an incidence of 478 cases per 100,000. “Raising the state of alert without measures with sufficient legal guarantees can lead to a greater risk of contagion”, declared the Lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu. This Wednesday, during the meeting of the Interterritorial Council, there are several autonomies who complained about the lack of legal tools after the state of alert.

They know they will always have the option of going to the Supreme Court, but they believe it could slow down effective decision-making: “I think I remember that from the start of the pandemic until now, we didn’t “We have not always been on high alert. We understand that the measures at their disposal are sufficient to keep the virus at bay,” said Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

It should be noted that the epidemiological situation is stable, although there are still seven communities awaiting further decline, and no increase is expected in the others. The occupancy rate of hospitals is decreasing, even if some are still in worrying figures: more than 30% in ICUs. In this sense, the British variant is the most installed, and the Brazilian and South African are reduced compared to the other weeks.

The Indian variant is still of interest, but not yet of concern, so Health is awaiting further studies that provide more information, although at this time they feel there is no need to voice their concern to the population. This is how Spain reaches a May 9, which represents a turning point in the fight against the pandemic. There are only a few hours left for the alarm state to end. We’ll see what happens.