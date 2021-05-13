These are the 14 basic health zones of the closed perimeter of the Community of Madrid

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 7:45 AM

The state of alarm has passed, at least for the time being. Since the early hours of Sunday, the measures applied with this state of emergency have decreased, but in the Community of Madrid, restrictions on mobility in several areas of basic health continue.

Thus, entry and exit from these areas are not authorized without their justification. These limitations affect 14 basic health zones. More than 351,700 people live there, according to Health Minister Ruiz Escudero, representing 5.2% of the population and 6.4% of COVID-19 cases.

Here are the areas affected by mobility restrictions:

-Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes)

-The towns and Las Margaritas (Getafe)

-Las Rozas (Las Rozas)

-Majadahonda (Majadahonda)

-Vicente Muzas (Hortaleza)

-Daroca and Gandhi (linear city)

-Castelló (Salamanca)

-General Fanjul (Latina)

-The princess (Móstoles)

-Barajas (Bridges)

-Chopera (Arganzuela)

-Leganés North (Leganés)

Check restricted areas on the map

To find out more about the areas of the Community of Madrid with reduced mobility, you can consult this map. You can locate your home and workplace there to see if they are subject to these restrictions.

Affected areas appear in red. But if you want more precision, you can write the name of the street to find out if it is confined. To do this, all you have to do is enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be further refined.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.

Current restrictions

Madrid no longer has a curfew. Neither autonomous containment, the same as before the end of the alarm state. However, the region maintains its mobility restrictions due to basic health zones, and the hotel business can open until 12 a.m., although it is still prohibited to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11 p.m. Stores may open until 11 p.m., such as gymnasiums. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight. The ban on non-partner dating at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended. The incidence in Madrid is still very high, with 317.56 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.