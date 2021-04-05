these are the areas and municipalities with perimeter limits

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 6:02 AM

The Community of Madrid enters as of today, Monday April 5, a new scenario of restrictions on mobility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last Saturday, six basic health zones and three localities were announced that will have perimeter limits until April 19.

It was in an appearance in which the regional Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, explained that Madrid was going through a situation of “slight upward trend”, calling for responsibility.

Additionally, he announced that the WiZink Center will be a new mass vaccination center starting this week, joining the Wanda Metropolitano. The AstraZeneca vaccine will be given to people between the ages of 60 and 65 at this location.

Thus, from this Monday to April 19, the following basic health zones and localities of the Community of Madrid are confined to the perimeter:

Getafe (Las Margaritas) San Fernando de Henares (San Fernando) Arganzuela (Chopera) Alameda de Osuna (Barajas) Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas) Villaviciosa de OdónLa CabreraMoralzarzalColmenarejo

In addition, these are the areas and cities that maintain their closures until April 12:

Oliva Valley (Majadahonda) Núñez Morgado (Chamartín) Virgen de Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo) Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro) ChapineriaNavas del ReyTorrejón de VelascoSantos de la HumosaNavacerradavaParacuellue del Jarama

These restrictions imply closures of perimeters in a total of 11 basic health zones and 10 localities, which will affect more than 324,000 citizens of the region, 4.9% of the population which concentrates 7.4% of infections.