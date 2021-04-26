These are the areas of Madrid with perimeter closures due to COVID-19

Publication: Monday April 26, 2021 06:00

14 days after the disappearance of the state of alert, the Community of Madrid maintains the general restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic in force. In addition, they have expanded basic health zones and localities with perimeter closures from today, Monday April 26, measures that will affect some 450,000 Madrid residents.

However, before the end of the state of alert, the common measures that affect all citizens of the region remain in force: curfew at 11:00 p.m., ban on meetings in private spaces with people who do not live together, closure of the hotel industry at 11:00 p.m. and a limitation of four people at indoor tables and six people at terrace tables.

We roam confined areas

From this Monday, 17 basic sanitary zones and 3 localities will be confined, entry and exit of these being prohibited except for duly justified reasons of force majeure.

Here are the areas and municipalities whose perimeter will be closed as of today, Monday April 26:

Castelló (Madrid) Eloy Gonzalo (Madrid) Villanueva del Pardillo The Princess and Barcelona (Móstoles) Villa de Vallecas (Pont Vallecas) Quinta de los MolinosBarajasRejas and Quinta de los Molinos (San Blas-Canillejas) Silvano (Hortaleza) Las Margaritas (Getafe) Chopera (Arganzuela) Gandhi (Linear City) General Fanjul (Latina) Mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles) Manzanares El RealMoralzarzal San Agustín de Guadalix

Check restricted areas on the map

To find out which areas are currently restricted in the Community of Madrid, you can use this map which helps you to know precisely the restrictions. With this tool, you can directly check whether your home or workplace maintains mobility limits. These areas are marked in red.

In addition, you can write the name of the street you want to know, more specifically if it is confined. You just have to enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.