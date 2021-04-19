these are the areas with perimeter closure

Publication: Monday, April 19, 2021 6:01 AM

The Community of Madrid announced on Friday its decision to extend mobility restrictions due to the coronavirus to three new basic health zones and to remove them from three other zones and two cities.

Thus, as of Monday, April 19, 17 base areas and three localities in Madrid are affected by perimeter closures. Areas in which 6.6% of the region’s citizens live, or 446,205 people.

Specifically, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday that from midnight this Monday and, in principle, until the same time on May 3, the entry and exit of the basic health zones of Castelló (in the district of Salamanca) would be limited.) and Eloy. Gonzalo (in Chamberí), both in the capital, as well as in the base area of ​​Majadahonda, in the municipality of the same name which is therefore completely closed, since the closure of the area of ​​Valle de la Oliva.

However, from this Monday, restrictions are lifted in the areas of Alameda de Osuna (Barajas) and Vicálvaro-Artilleros (Vicálvaro), as well as in the area of ​​Villaviciosa de Odón and the towns of La Cabrera and Colmenarejo.

Thus, the basic health areas currently affected by the restrictions are:

– Villa de Vallecas (Villa de Vallecas)

– Quinta de los Molinos y Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas)

– Decks

– Silvano (Hortaleza)

– Chopera (Arganzuela)

– Virgin of Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo)

– Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro)

– Castelló (Salamanca)

– Eloy Gonzalo (Chamberí)

– The Princess and Barcelona (Móstoles)

– Las Margaritas (Getafe)

– San Fernando (San Fernando de Henares)

– Olive Valley and Majadahonda (Majadahonda)

– Villanueva del Pardillo

As for the localities with a closed perimeter, they are as follows:

– Moralzarzal

– Paracuellos de Jarama

– Manzanares El Real

Check on the map if your area is closed

On the map below these lines you can check if you live in any of the areas affected by mobility restrictions, which are marked in red. You can enter the name of the street directly into the search engine. To refine your search, you can add the municipality. If you are browsing with the laSexta app, you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to find your area.

Measures across the region

On the other hand, the ban on holding meetings of people who do not live together at home is maintained throughout the region, except to care for the elderly, minors, dependents or vulnerable.

The curfew also continues between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., as well as the hotel closing at 11:00 p.m., although they cannot accept new guests after 10:00 p.m.

In the hotel sector, there can only be six people per table on the terraces and four inside the premises, while consumption at the bar is still prohibited. The mask should be used continuously, except at the precise time of eating or drinking.