these are the areas with perimeter closures

Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021 2:07 PM

Published on: 01.15.2021 13:12

The Community of Madrid extends mobility restrictions to six new basic health zones and five localities in the region due to the increase in coronavirus cases, which are in addition to those already in force in 41 others base areas and 14 municipalities.

Thus, in the areas announced this Friday by the Ministry of Health, entry and exit will be restricted from midnight on Monday, January 18, and for two weeks, until February 1. Specifically, the new base areas that are confined to the perimeter are as follows:

– Las Matas, in the municipality of Las Rozas

– Sierra de Guadarrama, in the municipality of Collado-Villalba

– Coimbra Park, in Móstoles

– Alicante, El Naranjo and Parque Loranca, in Fuenlabrada, with which this municipality is completely closed

On the other hand, the new locations where perimeter fences are established are as follows:

– El Saz fountain

– San Agustín de Guadalix

– The molar

– Pedrezuela

– La Cabrera

On the other hand, the restrictions are extended by seven days, until Monday 25, in the entire Barajas neighborhood in Madrid, with the base areas of Barajas and Alameda de Osuna, as well as in Andrés Mellado (Chamberí), Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), Aravaca (Moncloa-Aravaca), General Moscardó (Tetuán); Virgen del Cortijo, Benita de Ávila and Silvano (Hortaleza), Mirasierra and Las Tablas (Fuencarral-El Pardo); Jasmine (linear city); Montesa, General Oráa and Baviera (Salamanca), and Alpes y Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas).

Likewise, the municipalities of Alcobendas and San Sebastián de los Reyes remain perimeter, while the municipality of Móstoles also continues with restrictions in the areas of Felipe II, Mayor Bartolomé González, Presentation Sabio, Dos de Mayo and El Soto .

In Getafe, he remains in the base area of ​​Getafe Norte; in Aranjuez, those of Las Olivas and Aranjuez; in San Fernando de Henares, the areas of San Fernando and Los Alperchines; in Rivas-Vaciamadrid the basic health zone of Rivas La Paz; and also the area of ​​Torrelodones, which includes the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares.

On the other hand, entry and exit restrictions remain in force in the towns of Arroyomolinos, Talamanca del Jarama, Valdeolmos-Alapardo, Collado Mediano, Becerril de la Sierra, Cadalso de los Vidrios, Campo Real, Titulcia, Velilla de San Antonio, Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Algete, Mejorada del Campo and Villarejo de Salvanés.

In total, 1.3 million Madrid residents live in areas affected by mobility restrictions, which represents 20% of the population of the Community of Madrid, and 25% of infections are concentrated there.

