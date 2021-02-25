these are the base areas and the closed perimeter municipalities

Updated: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 11:31 PM

Published on: 02/25/2021 6:03 AM

The Community of Madrid applies perimeter containment in a total of 25 basic health zones and eight municipalities where entry and exit from these areas is not allowed without proof.

In 23 of these areas and the eight municipalities, the mobility restriction will last at least until next Monday, March 1. This was established by the Ministry of Health last Friday, when it was also announced that 31 basic health zones and seven localities no longer had containment, which significantly reduced the affected areas of Madrid.

Despite this, 707,000 inhabitants of Madrid are affected by the current restrictions, which represents 11% of the total population of the region. As of Wednesday, the Community of Madrid recorded 1,866 positives, of which 1,464 were notified in the last 24 hours.

Then, the list of basic health zones which today, Thursday February 25, are confined to the perimeter:

Chamberí District: Andrés MelladoMoncloa District – Aravaca: AravacaLinear city District: Jazmín Salamanca District: Montesa and General OraáGetafe: Getafe Norte On the other hand, these are the municipalities with mobility restrictions: El ÁlamoAlcobendasBecerril de la SierraBruneteColladoón Villacriardo del Valladolido Valladolido.

Check if your region has restrictions

To find out in more detail if a specific area is affected by mobility restrictions, you can use this map which shows basic health areas and municipalities with perimeter closure. You will easily locate them because they are marked in red.

In addition, with this tool, you can check if the street of your home or work is in one of those areas where entry and exit are not allowed, except for duly justified exceptions. All you have to do is enter the name of the street that interests you on the map search engine. Keep in mind that adding the municipality will further refine the search.

If you navigate from the laSexta application, it allows you to zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to find the desired street or area.