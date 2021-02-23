These are the basic areas and the municipalities with perimeter closure

In total, 25 basic health zones and eight small municipalities in the Community of Madrid have restricted mobility, and entering and leaving these zones is prohibited with a few exceptions.

The perimeter closure will last at least until March 1 in 23 of these areas and the eight cities, as announced by the Ministry of Health last Friday. However, the affected areas were reduced by lifting the measures which affected 31 other basic health zones and seven localities, and which as of Monday no longer have mobility restrictions.

The ban on entering and leaving these areas without valid reason now affects 707,000 Madrilenians, or 11% of the total population of the region.

This Monday, the Community of Madrid recorded a drop in new infections but at the same time an increase in the number of deaths in hospitals. Of the 351 new cases detected in Madrid, 270 correspond to the last 24 hours, according to the daily epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health.

These are the basic health areas which today, Tuesday 23 February, have perimeter confinements:

These are the basic health areas which today, Tuesday 23 February, have perimeter confinements:

Chamberí District Andrés Mellado
Moncloa District – Aravaca Aravaca
Linear City Area: Jazmin 
Salamanca district: Montesa and General Oraá
Getafe Getafe Norte

These are municipalities with mobility limitations: 
El Álamo
Alcobendas
Becerril of Sierra
Brunete
Collado Villalba
Griñón
San Sebastián de los Reyes
Torres

Check if your region has restrictions

If you want to know if you live in an area affected by mobility restrictions, you can consult it through this map in the basic health zones and the municipalities with closed perimeter appear in red.

To check if you live or work in an affected area, you can directly enter the name of the street you want to locate on the map search engine. To refine the search, the tool also allows you to add the municipality. Remember that if you are browsing from the laSexta app, you can zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to find the desired area.