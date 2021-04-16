These are the basic health zones and municipalities of Madrid whose perimeter is closed due to COVID-19

Publication: Friday, April 16, 2021 6:01 AM

The Community of Madrid is examining this Friday which basic health zones or municipalities maintain mobility restrictions and perimeter closures and which are added to this list.

At present, as reported by Elena Andradas, general director of public health for the region, these restrictions involve perimeter closures in 17 basic health zones and 5 localities, where the entry and exit of these areas are not permitted. Without receipt. Likewise, these measures affect more than 429,000 citizens of the region, 4.9% of the population.

With the Community of Madrid at its worst and with the government determined not to renew the state of alert once it has lowered on May 9, President Isabel Díaz Ayuso is not planning to close for the moment. the perimeter of the region.

Here are the basic health zones and the communes confined to the perimeter:

In Madrid, capital: Virgen de Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo) Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro) Alameda de Osuna and Barajas (Barajas) Rejas and fifth of the mills (San Blas-Canillejas) Chopera (Arganzuela) Villa de Vallecas (Pont ) de Vallecas) Silvano (Hortaleza) By municipalities: Colmenarejo Manzanares El Real Paracuellos de Jarama La Cabrera Moralzarzal Villaviciosa de Odón And the basic areas of: Valle de la Oliva (Majadahonda) Las Margaritas (Getafe) Villanueva del Pardillo San Fernando (San Fernando de Henares) La Princesa and Barcelona (San Fernando de Henares) Móstoles)

Check restricted areas on the map

To find out which areas are currently restricted in the Community of Madrid, you can use this map which helps you to know precisely the restrictions. With this tool, you can directly check whether your home or workplace maintains mobility limits. These areas are marked in red.

In addition, you can write the name of the street you want to know, more specifically if it is confined. You just have to enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.