These are the basic health zones and the municipalities confined to Madrid as of this Monday, March 1

Updated: Sunday, February 28, 2021 10:20 PM

Published on: 03/01/2021 06:02

Spain ends February with a further drop in infections. This weekend, 10,600 cases were reported, 40% fewer than seven days ago. The number of deaths has also fallen by 40%: since Friday 273 people have died; the past, 384. In this sense, data from the Community of Madrid has also improved, which reported 613 positive cases and 21 deaths on the last day.

They are 94 less than Sunday last week. However, in the Madrid region, the situation of the ICUs is worrying because in the last hours, 558 patients have been admitted to these units. This highlights a piece of data that keeps going down. And to fight it, the community government has chosen to vaccinate massively in large spaces, such as the Metropolitan Wanda. Thousands of teachers were called to this location to receive the first dose of AstraZeneca, and in one day more than 2,300 people were vaccinated there.

A few days ago, the regional government announced how many basic health zones will maintain mobility restrictions and perimeter closures to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In this way, although so far containment has been applied in 25 Basic Health Zones (ZBS) and eight municipalities, as of this Monday, March 1, there will be 17 ZBS and one locality subject to restrictions.

In these areas, entry and exit are only authorized if a receipt is presented proving the need to leave them. This means that around 390,000 Madrilenians will continue to suffer from these restrictions, or 5.9% of the Community’s population, in areas which represent 8% of the new cases detected. From laSexta, we’ve put together a list of core health areas that will continue to experience restrictions starting this Monday. In addition, and on the other hand, we highlight the areas that in the next few hours will be released from restrictions.

Basic zones with restrictions in the capital of Madrid

Vinateros-Torito (Moratalaz) Andrés Mellado (Chamberí) General Oráa (Salamanca)

Base areas and municipalities subject to restrictions in the rest of the Community

María Curie (Leganés) Collado VillalbaSan Sebastián de los ReyesVillanueva del PardilloHoyo de ManzanaresTorrejón de Ardoz

Base areas coming out of restrictions in the capital of Madrid

Aravaca (Moncloa-Aravaca) Jasmine (Linear city) Montesa (Salamanca)

Base areas and municipalities which leave the restrictions in the rest of the Community

Getafe Norte (Getafe) AlcobendasBruneteGriñónMoralzarzalVillaconejosBecerril de la SierraEl AlamoImproved CampaignNavacerrada

Check if your region has restrictions

On this map you can check in more detail if your region is affected by the mobility restrictions applied by the Government of the Community of Madrid. These are the areas marked in red. With this tool, you can also see if a specific street, like your home or workplace, is in one of those areas where entry and exit is not allowed.

All you have to do is enter the name of the street that interests you on the map search engine. Keep in mind that adding the municipality will further refine the search. If you navigate from the laSexta application, it allows you to zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to find the desired street or area.