These are the basic health zones and the municipalities of the confined perimeter of Madrid

Publication: Sunday, February 21, 2021 7:02 AM

The Community of Madrid continues to lift its restrictions on mobility due to the favorable development of COVID-19 in the region. As of Monday, February 22, 31 basic health zones and seven cities will be outside these mobility restrictions.

The health ministry announced on Friday that they would remain for another seven days, at least until March 1, restrictions in 23 basic health zones and eight municipalities; This implies that 25 basic health zones and eight localities will see limited entry and exit from Monday.

At the moment, this Sunday, the current measures are maintained in 55 basic health zones and 14 municipalities, affecting nearly 1.4 million citizens.

These are the basic health zones that currently have perimeter limits and until Monday. In bold, those in which the restrictions will be lifted from Monday are indicated.

Entrevías: El Pozo del Tío RaimundoChamberí: Andrés MelladoMoncloa – Aravaca: AravacaTetouan: General MoscardóLinear city: JazmínSalamanca: Montesa and General OraáSan Blas-Canillejas: Alps and RejasGetafe: Doctor Getuota and Getuota Nafe and RejasAlpes and Les Villes

These are the municipalities with entry and exit restrictions. Highlighted, those in which the restrictions are lifted from Monday:

Colmenar ViejoEstremeraVillaconejosAlcalá de HenaresSan Sebastián de los ReyesAlcobendasFuenlabradaCollado-VillalbaBecerril de la SierraCiempozuelosMejorada del CampoRivas VaciamadridCercedillaNavacerradañño MolinosSanamrión de la VegauelónBrano Molinos

Check if your region has restrictions

On this interactive map, you can check which basic health zones and municipalities currently have specific mobility restrictions, shown in red.

In addition, you can check if you live in an affected area: to do this, you can press the magnifying glass and write the name of the street you want to view. To refine your search, you can also add the municipality. If you are navigating from the laSexta application, you can also zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to locate the desired area.