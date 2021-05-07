These are the basic health zones confined in the Community of Madrid by COVID-19

Updated: Friday, May 7, 2021 10:53

Published on: 06.05.2021 21:15

This Sunday, the state of alert ends and, as might be expected, many of the perimeter closures that exist in Spain will then disappear. But before that time, most regions still restrict mobility in certain areas. This is happening in the Community of Madrid, where there are still perimeter closures for basic health zones to deal with the pandemic.

A total of 16 basic health zones and two municipalities are restricted and entry and exit from these areas is not permitted without proper justification. These limitations affect more than 451,000 citizens of the region, which represents 6.7% of the population.

Acting Health Minister Enrique Ruiz Escudero detailed in a press conference the basic health areas that will continue to be confined from Sunday, restrictions that will be judicially checked when the state of alert disappears.

More precisely, only one zone enters this confinement (Leganés Norte), while several leave from Monday: Bartolomé González, Silvano, Villa de Vallecas and the municipalities of Manzanares del Real and San Agustín de Guadalix.

Thus, from Monday, 14 basic health zones will be perimeter. More than 351,700 people live there, detailed Ruiz Escudero, which represents 5.2% of the population and 6.4% of COVID-19 cases.

These are the areas and municipalities that maintain the perimeter closures on May 7. In bold, those whose restrictions disappear from Monday 10:

Confined basic health zones

-San Sebastián de los Reyes: Catholic Kings

-Getafe: Cities and Daisies

-Las Rozas

-Hortaleza: Vicente Muzas and Silvano

-Linear city: Daroca and Gandhi

-Castelló

-General Fanjul

-Mayor Bartolomé González

-Móstoles: The princess

-Pont de Vallecas: Villa de Vallecas

-Shelter

-Arganzuela: Chopera

-Leganés Norte (from Monday 10)

Confined municipalities (both without restrictions from Monday 10)

Manzanares el RealSan Agustín de Guadalix

In addition, the curfew is still in effect throughout the region from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., in addition to a capacity limitation of 50% inside reception establishments, indoor sports centers, casinos, etc. tablaos, vigils, weddings, places of worship and leisure spaces in shopping centers.

Inside the guesthouse, tables cannot be more than four people, a measure that extends to six people at tables located on terraces. In addition, the use of a mask is always compulsory, and can only be removed at the time of ingestion of the drink or food.

What will happen on May 9?

On May 9, the state of alert ends and with it all restrictions that affect fundamental rights, such as perimeter closures or curfews, come to an end. Here are the measures announced:

– Curfew: The curfew is lifted, allowing freedom of nocturnal mobility in the region.

– Perimeter closures: there is the freedom to enter and exit the region

– Social meetings: There will be no maximum number of meetings, neither in public nor private spaces, due to the government. However, it is recommended that they are a maximum of 6 people in public spaces and only between cohabitants in private.

– Capacity: the hotel business can open from 6 a.m. to midnight, while new customers will not be admitted after 11 p.m. Consumption of bar is also prohibited. For its part, the capacity of shopping centers will be 75%, while cinemas will be able to open until midnight.