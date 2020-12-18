These are the basic health zones that will be confined to Madrid from December 21

Publication: Friday, December 18, 2020 1:50 p.m.

The Community of Madrid will extend mobility restrictions to new basic health zones in the region in light of the increase in coronavirus infections and the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

From next December 21 and for 14 days, the areas of Andrés Mellado (Chamberí), Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), Felipe II and the mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles) and Getafe Norte (Getafe) will be confined. In addition, La Moraleja (Alcobendas) will remain confined perimeter until December 28.

In this way, residents of these basic health zones will only be able to leave them to go to the work or study center, receive health care, take care of the elderly and / or dependents and perform official procedures, among other causes of force majeure. .

Likewise, the Community of Madrid will limit from 10 to 6 people – including children – the social gatherings that will take place on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, on the occasion of the celebration of Christmas and the New Year. In addition, participants can belong, at most, to two groups of stable coexistence.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in an appearance in which he recalled that the curfew will be extended until 1:30 a.m. on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but the rest of the days will remain at 00h00. at 6 a.m., as before.