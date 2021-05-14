These are the basic health zones with perimeter closure in the Community of Madrid

Publication: Friday, May 14, 2021 6:03 AM

Although there is no longer a state of alarm, the Community of Madrid continues with its restrictions on mobility through the basic health zones, a measure which for the moment, and at the expense of the executive regional which updates them this Friday, affects a total of 14 areas in which 351,776 Madrid residents live, or 5.2% of the region’s population.

Until the Department of Health announces whether it lifts restrictions in any area or extends them to new ones, the basic areas with perimeter closures are as follows:

– North Leganés (Leganés)

– Vicente Muzas (Hortaleza district, capital of Madrid)

– Daroca (Ciudad Lineal district, Madrid)

– Ghandi (Ciudad Lineal, Madrid)

– General Fanjul (Latina, Madrid)

– Castelló (Salamanca, Madrid)

– Barajas (Barajas, Madrid)

– Chopera (Arganzuela, Madrid)

– Catholic Kings (San Sebastián de los Reyes)

– Cities (Getafe)

– Las Margaritas (Getafe)

– Las Rozas (Las Rozas)

– Majadahonda (Majadahonda)

– The Princess (Móstoles)

However, the closed areas may soon change; In this sense, the public health criteria for establishing the limits are a threshold above 500 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, a growing trend and that there is community transmission.

In general, throughout the region, it should be remembered that, although there is no curfew, commercial establishments close at 11:00 p.m. and maintain a capacity of 75%.

The hospitality industry, for its part, must close at midnight and locals cannot admit new guests after 11:00 p.m. Consumption at the bar is still prohibited and only four diners per table are allowed inside and six outside, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively.

In addition, it is recommended that meetings at home and in spaces for private use be limited to people of the same nucleus or coexistence group.

Check if your area is affected

On this map you can check if the area you live in is affected: areas with perimeter closures are marked in red, but you can also write the name of a street to see if it is confined. To do this, all you need to do is enter the name in the search engine. If you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be further refined.

If you are navigating from the laSexta app, you can zoom in by using the “+” and “-” buttons to search for the desired street or area.