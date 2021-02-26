LETTER SIZE

These are the best paid and most in demand careers in 2021 in Spain

Find out which are the 15 best reviewed and most requested university degrees

BY RRHHDigital, 00:01 – February 27, 2021



The current situation, with the pandemic, has caused digitization at a breakneck pace. The digital transformation is accelerating and this is creating new employment opportunities, especially in technology careers, which in turn are the best paid. In fact, this industry has grown 7.3% of employment in recent years and continues to increase, according to the latest report from tech employer AMETIC. For this reason, for those who do not know what area to specialize in, IEBS Business School, the leading digital business school for online training, indicates which careers are the best paid and most in demand in Spain in 2021.

Data Analyst: The data analyst develops a concrete and practical vision of Data Science, adapting solutions to the sector in which he specializes. It is responsible for researching new sources of information to uncover trends and metrics that help the organization make better decisions. This enables the generation of useful dashboards and reports that teams can use to support themselves. The salary of the Data Analyst is generally between 36,000 and 40,000 euros per year. Data Scientist: The Data Scientist is responsible for the purification and analysis of data using statistical-mathematical models, the purpose of which is to predict consumer behavior and verify hypotheses. Because you often work with all types of data, structured or unstructured, you need a deep knowledge of statistics and programming to play your role. The salary of the Data Scientist can be between 50,000 and 60,000 euros per year. Marketing Director: Responsible for overseeing the planning, development and execution of an organization’s growth, marketing and advertising initiatives. Your duty is to generate income by increasing sales through company wide marketing. The CMO’s salary is around 75,000 to 100,000 euros per year. Digital project manager: He is in charge of leading digital projects from the initial concept to delivery. They work with several different clients and must be able to manage and build relationships with them. They will have to constantly report on the progress of the projects. The salary of the Digital Project Manager is generally between 46,000 and 50,000 euros per year. Blockchain Specialist: A Blockchain expert can create applications based on this technology for businesses. More and more organizations are integrating FinTech into their routines as a key part of transformation. The salary of a Blockchain specialist is normally between 50,000 and 60,000 euros per year. eSports Manager: This is one of the most sought after profiles at the moment. He is in charge of business analysis in the e-sport sector, they are familiar with the ecosystem and its monetary structure. In a way, they function like digital product managers. The salary of an eSports Manager is around 30,000 to 40,000 euros per year. Artificial intelligence specialist: AI experts can be divided into two branches: the more technical, responsible for designing and developing complex algorithmic models to solve all kinds of optimization problems, and the closest to companies, providing real applications in a specific sector. These do not require in-depth technical knowledge, but a balance between business and technical. These types of profiles generally start from a base salary of € 27,000 and can reach quotas of € 60,000 per year. Customer Success Specialist: This is the person who is in charge of maintaining contact with a company’s customers. That is to say, the person responsible for guiding and integrating the customer into the dynamics of a company so that he can make the most of the product or service he has acquired. The average salary is 34,800 euros per year. Robotics Engineer: In recent years, robots have become an essential part of our world. As a result, there is a high demand for this profile to design and develop solutions to everyday problems. The salary of a robotic engineer is around 25,000 euros per year. Cybersecurity specialist: This professional is in charge of the confidentiality and protection of company data against cyber attacks. He is an expert in computer security with in-depth knowledge in the field. These specialists generally have a base salary of 34,000 euros per year. Agile Coach: The professional responsible for an organization to progress in its implementation of agile methods. He is an agility expert with the skills to help people adopt an agile mindset. His average salary is 34,600 euros per year. Data scientist: It is a professional profile that reflects the large volumes of information available, better known as Big Data. They come from all kinds of massive information sources and they turn them into answers. The base salary of a data scientist is generally € 32,000 per year. Business Development Representative: The professional responsible for the development and constant implementation of new business ideas. It is about implementing new strategies and maintaining direct relationships with the company’s customers for mutual benefit. They have a basic salary from 31,000 euros per year. Sales Development Representative: These professionals know customer needs and are sales oriented. In addition, they also define business models that maximize them and generate value for customers. They generally have a base salary of 42,000 euros per year. Cloud consultant: Cloud computing offers great advantages in digital business, as it drastically reduces the investment needed to launch new products, as well as the benefits of big data and advanced artificial intelligence tools with accessible solutions. This has generated an increase in demand for Cloud Consultant, a new emerging profile with extensive technical knowledge. He is someone capable of designing the best cloud solutions for each organization. His salary is around 41,000 euros per year.

“Digital professions are and will increasingly be the most in demand and valued,” explains Oscar Fuente, director and founder of IEBS. “The era of social and technological changes that we are experiencing has brought about a transformation not only in our daily lives, but also in organizations. A renewal has taken place in the management and leadership of companies requiring new digital leaders and profiles to face the challenges of digitalization, ”he adds.

In this sense, IEBS Business School has adapted its offer of programs to cover this new demand and help professionals who seek to adapt to the new needs of the digital profiles of companies. In addition, it has an online and practical methodology that ensures the continuing education of professionals in these times of so much uncertainty. Students learn from projects, just like working in a company, collaborating with their peers, and following mentors.

