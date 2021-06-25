these are the cases in which you will need to use it

Posted: Friday June 25 2021 9:36 AM

The Official Journal of the State (BOE) already publishes the decree which changes the use of masks. As of this Saturday June 26 at 00:00, they will no longer be compulsory in outdoor spaces.

However, this new measure has a few exceptions. This protective element should be used when it is not possible to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters from people who do not live together.

Health officials reported it and it was included in the BOE this Friday. “In any open-air space in which, due to overcrowding, it is not possible to maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between them, except for groups of cohabitants,” the document said.

It should be remembered, although it is not included in this decree, that you must always wear a mask on you as it will continue to be mandatory to enter closed spaces, such as a store or restaurant.

Where will it remain mandatory?

For the moment, this is the only flexibility that has been considered regarding this element of protection. Below, we detail the cases in which its use will remain mandatory:

In any enclosed space for public use or open to the public, such as a shopping center, a sports center or the interior of a restaurant In air, sea, coach or rail transport, including platforms and stations passengers, or by cable car, as well as in complementary public and private transport of people in vehicles with up to nine seats, driver included, if the occupants of the passenger vehicles do not live in the same domicile. In the case of passengers on ships and boats, it will not be necessary to use masks when they are inside their cabin, or in the exterior spaces of the ship when the safety distance of 1.5 meters may be possible. be respected. participants are standing or if they are seated when it is not possible to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between people, except for groups of cohabitants In residences for the elderly or with functional diversity, only visitors should use it, as long as prisoners and workers have an immunization coverage greater than 80% The use of masks in prisons where there is mobility of prisoners, both outdoors and in confined spaces, will be governed by specific rules established by the competent prison authority. This element of protection, of course, will also continue to be compulsory in all types of health centers, such as outpatients or hospitals.