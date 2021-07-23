These are the CCAAs that require the COVID certificate to enter bars and restaurants: here’s how you can download it

Autonomous communities continue to apply new restrictions to deal with the fifth wave of coronavirus. And, in this context, some regions are already using a new weapon of control: the COVID certificate, with which not only the complete vaccination schedule can be demonstrated, but also the performance of PCR tests or the passage to the disease.

In this sense, in order to reduce the incidence, there are already two communities that have been encouraged to require the document to be able to enter inside bars and restaurants: Galicia and the Canary Islands. In the case of the first, the rule takes effect tomorrow, Saturday. Thus, according to the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the certificate will be required in municipalities with a high spread of the virus.

As for the Canary Islands, the decision was taken this Thursday when the epidemiological alert level of four islands was raised (in addition, Tenerife being at extreme risk). In this context, in all municipalities which are level 3 or higher, this certificate will be required to maintain a certain capacity in hotels, restaurants or leisure and sports centers.

The Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands are considering it

In addition to the two regions mentioned, where the respective regional executives have already decided to approve the measure, there are other territories which are still studying the possibility. This is the case of the Valencian Community.

In this line, on July 15, the regional secretary for tourism of the Generalitat, Francesc Colomer, declared that “the digital green certificate, which guarantees that the wearer is immune to the coronavirus, is required not only for travel, but also for places, concerts, festivals or other activities related to tourism and hospitality ”.

Thus, according to the leader, it would be a restriction to deal with the coronavirus which “has the support of the tourism sector”. In addition, he affirms that the regional government has maintained contact in recent days with the said sector, which is why the central government has already been informed to facilitate its application “as soon as possible”.

You can therefore request the COVID certificate

The first option is to request the certificate from the Ministry of Health. The procedure is simple: you must first access the website of the government entity at this link. Once inside, click on the “Request for EU digital COVID certificate” section. You’ll see that it appears in the center of the page, with the option to open the file in a separate tab.

After this step, a text appears with information about the certificate. To access it, there are two ways: on the one hand, the digital certificate – remember that to be able to activate it you must have activated the Autofirma program, which you can download here – or the Cl @ ve format ( here you can see how to request it if you don’t have it).

Once done, just choose the digital certificate you want to use (along with your identity) and you can start requesting. You must put your first and last name there, as well as the community in which you reside. Likewise, you must choose one of two options: vaccination certificate or recovery certificate. After following these steps, it will give you the option to download a PDF. And there you have it, you can take the COVID certificate to your own mobile.

The second option is to do it through the health portal of your autonomous community. To date, all regions issue the certificate in case you have received both doses of the vaccine, but there are two regions (Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha) that still do not collect the information on PCR tests. To access each of these portals, just click on this link; then, click on your community and navigate to the “COVID Digital Certificate Request Service” section.

These are the people who can access the COVID certificate

Although the main function of this document is to accredit the vaccination of EU residents, it collects all kinds of health information regarding the coronavirus. In this way, it can also help people who have not received the injection to cross borders without being subject to severe restrictions. Here are the three cases in which the document can be used:

– If a person has been vaccinated. To be in this group, at least 14 days must have passed since the second dose of the vaccine, although other information can also be gathered.

– If a negative diagnostic test is presented. In case the tourist has not received the vaccine, he must present a negative PCR test or similar, or, failing that, a negative antigen test included in the common list of the European Commission, which you can consult on this link. Of course, to be valid, the proof must have been issued within 48 hours before arrival in the case of some countries, not later.

– If it can be shown to have transmitted the disease. This fact is a novelty compared to what was previously requested: in it the tourist can demonstrate that he has overcome the coronavirus (in the event of a positive test) with a document, issued by a medical service and included in the COVID certificate, which claims that more than 11 days have passed since the contagion. However, its validity ends after 180 days from the positive (about 6 months).

Regarding vaccination, the COVID certificate specifies whether the person in question has received the vaccine or not, the number of doses they have received and even the batch of medication used for their vaccination, among other data.