These are the Christmas measures for COVID-19 that the autonomous communities present to Health today

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6:36 AM

The Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities hope to decide today on the plan of recommendations against the coronavirus for Christmas, since, although each Autonomous Community has its proposal, the will is that it be prepared with the greatest possible agreement.

The draft executive plan recommends that meetings not exceed the maximum of six people and extends the nighttime mobility restriction limit until one in the morning on designated days such as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, while advising not to celebrate the parades of kings. , among other measures.

Health Minister Salvador Illa has insisted in recent days to reach a joint agreement on recommendations aimed at “not having 17 Christmases”. “These are not easy dates and we are all in a context of pandemic fatigue, but it would help if we all row in the same direction,” the health chief said. These are the proposals that regional governments bring to the meeting.

Catalonia:

The Generalitat envisages a Christmas with meetings of a maximum of 10 people belonging, at most, to two groups of coexistence bubbles and with a night curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. You will also need to decide whether children under 14 count the same as adults in this count.

Madrid:

The Health Ministry’s proposal is to extend the meeting limit to 10 people on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1 and 6, and extend it to three groups of coexistence bubbles. The idea is to make the curfew more flexible until 1:30 a.m. on key days, although Díaz Ayuso has suggested that it be until 2:00 a.m. It is planned to grant an exit permit to elderly people from retirement homes for three days and whose CRP is negative on their return.

Andalusia:

Until December 10, the current restrictions will remain in force, including the closure of the perimeter of each municipality, the curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. or the closure of a non-essential activity. from 6:00 p.m. Depending on the impact, it will be decided what to do with the Christmas festivities, which may not be uniformly limited across the Community. In any case, it seems foreseeable that the time of the curfew will vary on the dates indicated for the festivities, as well as a unification of the criteria concerning the prohibition of both party favors and mass parties. Bet on a centralized protocol for the Christmas holidays.

Castile and Leon:

The council pledged to maintain the six-person limit at family and social gatherings also during the holidays, delaying the curfew to 1:00 a.m. for the most important festivities, as LaSexta has learned.

Euskadi

He is in favor of extending the curfew on December 24 and 31 until 1 a.m. to facilitate travel to the usual address. It is open to allow groups of a maximum of 10 people for the celebrations of December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1 and 6. The Basque government does not want street greetings for Olentzero, nor the parade of the three kings, nor the races of San Silvestre, nor singing groups on Christmas Eve or the eve of the three kings, nor street parties on the occasion of the carillon of New Year’s Eve. And if in doubt that minors are included in the calculation of the maximum number of people in a meeting, they ask that children be included.

Cantabria:

Its president called for measures taken “for once” to be commonplace across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the celebration of the Christmas holidays.

Valencian Community:

It is proposed to extend the limitation of meetings in the family sphere to 10 people and in the social sphere to six people. Regarding the curfew, they would agree to extend it until 1:30 p.m., but only for designated days.

Extremadura:

The plan managed by the Department of Health is to allow three different groups of cohabitants to meet in households, with a maximum of six people each, although the total number is set between 12 and 15 people in the same household. As for the curfew, which the ministerial draft set at 1 a.m. for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, has not yet been discussed, although it is considered to be a reasonable option.

Ceuta:

The president of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, has argued that his health ministry is working on a specific protocol in which he will continue to call for “prudence, responsibility and safety”. He opts to maintain the restrictions imposed on Christmas because otherwise – he says – a few months of January and February can be “very hard”.

Galicia:

Xunta President Alberto Núñez Feijóo said that when setting the limit of people for family reunions at Christmas, counting children versus adults has “a different methodology”. “Children under the age of 10 are probably people with minimal risk of infection and therefore cannot be considered adults.”

Navarre:

The Foral Community of Navarre recommends the possibility of allowing meetings between two family units – currently only cohabitants are allowed to meet at home – with up to 6 and 10 people, and with a time limit of 1.00 in the morning Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, although these are proposals that have not yet been decided or specified. It will also study the possibility of opening the community’s containment perimeter, although coordinated with neighboring communities.

Aragon:

Javier Lambán, president of Aragon, said his community will rethink the lockdowns and harshness of current restrictions once the reduction in infections also translates into less hospital pressure. He insisted on waiting a few days, “ten or twelve”, to act and assured that he was aware that citizens are waiting to know what will happen next Christmas.

La Rioja:

The spokesperson for the government of La Rioja and Minister of Health, Sara Alba, assured that she had her own project that she will share in the Council with the proposals of all the communities, “with the aim of defining a formula. more collegial as possible “. La Rioja tends to count children in the maximum number of guests at Christmas.

Murcia:

The President of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has shown his intention to relax the curfew, the closure of the local and regional perimeter and the maximum number of 6 participants in the meetings on Christmas Eve and New Year if the cases of coronaviruses continue to decline in the coming years. weeks.

Castilla La Mancha:

Emiliano García-Page opened the door to be able to “relax” some of the restrictive social contact measures currently in place in view of the upcoming Christmas season to allow more “contact than gives feedback for the rest of the world. year”. The regulations that are being prepared in Castilla-La Mancha will allow families to coexist, so there are plans to relax the regulations, allowing more entry and exit from residences, although still under strict security measures.

Asturias:

Regarding Christmas, the President of the Principality has insisted in recent days on the fact that this Christmas will not be the same as the other years and considers that it is premature to make announcements in advance, “but this Christmas will not be the same as the other years. It is also a mistake to pose a Christmas as if Nothing will happen. Due to the pandemic situation it will be totally different, nobody thinks that Christmas will be like other years, ”said Adrián Barbón. Seniors admitted to residence will not be able to leave at Christmas, according to an initial assessment.

Melilla:

They are already designing alternative Christmases, small formats and security measures. There will be a Christmas market, in which this year there will be capacity and security checks to avoid crowds at the stands. What already seems clear is that there will be no Three Kings Parade.

What the project says

Moncloa’s strategy relies on a fundamental pillar: preventive measures. They are called in the project the “6M” and are obligatory whatever the context. The initials belong to the mask (use of a mask as long as possible), to the hands (frequent hand washing) or to the counters (maintenance of physical distance).

But also to maximize ventilation and outdoor activities (keep windows and doors open as far as is safe and feasible depending on the temperature), minimize the number of contacts (preferably always the same) and ” I stay home if symptoms, diagnosis or contact “.

The safety distance must be maintained between the guests on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners, the government will allow, if this project becomes final, meetings of more than six people as long as they belong to the same coexistence group, whether or not they are members. of the family. And the distance between the guests must be maintained.

Of course, the government’s plan is also to recommend avoiding or minimizing “social gatherings (work parties, former students, sports clubs, etc.)”. But, if they do take place, they are limited to a maximum of six participants and, preferably, abroad. Always, of course, with 6M in mind.

Curfew will be the usual the rest of Christmas days

Regarding the restrictions on night mobility, it is proposed to extend the hours so that mobility is limited between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., but only in the early hours of December 25 and January 1.

The rest of the days of the Christmas period will maintain the current and approved curfew in each Autonomous Community.

Travel, authorized

Travel is permitted, both national and international, but as long as it is “strictly necessary”. The government advises: it will be necessary to review, beforehand, the regulations which are applied in the territory of destination.

In all cases, trips must comply with all safety regulations. This includes specific safety distances for each mode of transport, the use of masks and frequent hand washing.

If returning from abroad, a diagnostic test is required within 72 hours

In the event that a citizen residing abroad and whose country of origin is included in those established as risk zones comes to spend Christmas in our country, he must undergo a diagnostic test, carried out within 72 hours previous arrivals in Spain.