These are the communities that have a curfew and those that await judicial authorization

Posted: Friday July 23 2021 11:03 AM

Several communities have implemented a curfew to deal with this new wave of coronavirus infections. In order to curb nightlife and drinking bottles on the streets, some regional governments have opted for nightly shutdowns as a measure to alleviate infections which, for the most part, occur in the younger, still unvaccinated population.

More precisely, four communities have requested it or are awaiting judicial authorization (Asturias, Aragon, Navarre and the Canary Islands), while it is still in force in Cantabria, and it has been extended to Catalonia and the Valencian Community. We detail the measurements of each of them:

Catalonia

Catalonia will live the second weekend after the reinstatement of the nighttime curfew, which this time will affect 165 municipalities, while other restrictions are maintained such as the closure of all activities at 12:30 am and the meeting limit to 10 people. These restrictions will be in effect, for now, until July 30.

The curfew is approved from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. in 165 municipalities with a very high incidence of COVID, including Barcelona, ​​the main cities of the metropolitan area and the coast, and the provincial capitals, which together include 80% of the Catalan population (around 6 million people).

In addition, all activities were closed at 12:30 p.m., with the exception of the rehabilitation of motorway service areas for transport professionals, which is exempt from time restrictions. For its part, nightlife is still closed with the exception of rooms with a terrace, which can only open this outdoor space and with the same conditions for programming concerts.

Valencian Community

El toque de queda estará vigente en 77 municipios hasta, al menos, el 16 de agosto después de que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana haya autorizado esta medida from 26 de julio entre la 1:00 y las 6:00 in the morning. In addition, the limitation to a maximum of ten people in social gatherings is maintained. These measures affect 2.6 million inhabitants, ie half of the Community’s population.

The Valencia District Court has already authorized on July 12 the application of two weeks of nighttime curfew in 32 municipalities, including Valencia, Gandía or Benicàssim, and, as of Monday morning, it will be extended to cities like Alicante, Benidorm, Dénia, Calpe, Sagunto, Tavernes de la Valldigna, Oropesa or Peñíscola.

Cantabria

Currently, the curfew is decreed for 53 municipalities of Cantabria, which represent about half a million people in the region, where there are concerns about the deterioration “little by little” of the hospital pressure, since 10 of the 17 intensive care patients are minors 40 years old.

Navarre

It is another of the communities that requested a curfew, although in this case the justice has already rejected their request.

In a new request, Navarre requested this measure only for weekends and holidays in cities at “high risk” due to COVID-19. He also calls for limitations on “no-parties” in localities that suspend the patron saint’s festivities.

Aragon

The government of Aragon wants to add the night curfew in Jaca, capital of Huesca, Monzón and Barbastro, given the high incidence rate, and will unify the closures of restaurants and nightlife that close at midnight at 12:30 a.m.

Asturias

Given the forecasts that Asturias will move to a medium alert level due to the occupation of hospitals, the community has asked the courts for a curfew from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. for municipalities that could enter the next days in a situation of extreme risk due to COVID (more than 350 cases of AI), in which the grouping of people will also be limited to six indoors and ten outdoors and the holding of mass events will be limited.

Canary Islands

The Canarian government is waiting for the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court to rule this week on the appeal it presented after being refused by the Canary Islands Superior Court of Justice the curfew from 12:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on the islands when they register for levels 3 and 4.

After the latest epidemiological analysis of the situation in each of the islands, carried out last Thursday, the government has determined alert level 4 for Tenerife.

It would not be the only island that, if given judicial approval, would have to adopt this measure. Fuerteventura, La Palma and Gran Canaria are said to be at level 3, so they are also at risk of curfews.

Meanwhile, Lanzarote and La Gomera have moved to level 2 and El Hierro remains on the first alert level.

Andalusia

Andalusia yesterday ruled out asking for a curfew for municipalities which currently have an incidence rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as was initially approved by the BOJA.

The reason, as indicated by the Council, is that none of the 27 communes which exceed this threshold has an “ascending” incidence, but their epidemiological situation stabilizes or decreases, the taking of additional measures is therefore excluded for the moment.

Extremadura

The Superior Court of Justice of the Community (TSJEx) has authorized the perimeter isolation of the nine localities of Extremadura requested by the Junta de Extremadura for 14 days from this Wednesday, July 21. However, he did not approve the selective curfew demanded by the Extremadura executive.