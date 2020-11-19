These are the communities that have already announced the closure of the December bridge perimeter

Murcia was the last community to announce the closure of the perimeter during the December bridge. The region of Murcia will remain closed until December 9.

It thus joins the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, Navarre, Asturias and the Basque Country. Valencia and Catalonia have also offered to extend the lockdown, while Madrid, Andalusia and Cantabria are already evaluating this option. In fact, Cantabria does not rule it out after a first extension until December 2.

What will the rest of the communities do?

The closure of the perimeter of the Autonomous Community will be maintained during the holiday bridging period that begins on November 29, with the festival of San Saturnino in Pamplona, ​​and which includes December 3, Navarra Day, in addition to the holidays of 6 and December 8.

This is not an exceptional case. Castilla-La Mancha has decided to maintain the closure of the perimeter indefinitely, at least until the Puente de la Constitución. Juan Camacho, director general of public health, specified that the intention is “to see her again by the end of the month”. Camacho then warned that predicting a decision to be made in three weeks “is science fiction”.

The Valencian government has already announced its intention to extend the closure of the perimeter and to maintain the current measures until December 9. This was stated by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, who indicated that the regional government would reflect on this issue in the coming hours.

Catalonia proposes in its gradual opening plan, specifically in phase 1 of the project, to maintain perimeter containment of the entire community.

Meanwhile, the government of Cantabria has also extended the closure of the community’s perimeter and the containment of its 102 municipalities, for now until December 2, but the regional president, Miguel Ángel Revilla, does not rule out maintain this containment until the bridge passes. of the Constitution in order to minimize internal mobility.

For the moment, the Community of Madrid has taken “no decision” on whether or not to apply a new closure in the region during the long weekend in December. “Depending on how Madrid evolves, we will see exactly what measures need to be taken,” Deputy Public Health Minister Antonio Zapatero said last Friday.

According to regional government sources, it will be Zapatero himself who announces this Friday at his press conference the special anti-COVID-19 Christmas campaign and gives more details on the possibility of closing the region on the perimeter during the bridge.

For its part, Andalusia is inclined to continue restricting movement. Its vice-president, Juan Marín, has shown his reservations about the opening of the territory during the Constitution Bridge because the contagion situation “is very worrying”, particularly serious in regions like Granada.