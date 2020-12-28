These are the communities that will tighten their restrictions for New Years Eve

Publication: Monday, December 28, 2020 10:43 PM

Some communities chose this Monday to tighten the restrictions at the gates of New Year’s Eve, such as the Balearic Islands, Extremadura and Cantabria, and others, such as Catalonia and Andalusia, have decided to maintain the current ones and to do not soften those that existed.

Halfway through the holidays and driven by the rising trend in infections, regional governments are evaluating the convenience of changing perimeter closures, as well as capacity and hours in the hospitality industry, and they are doing so in a parallel scenario at the start of the vaccination campaign.

Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands announced on Sunday that they were stepping up measures to avoid overpopulation. The curfew is maintained for two more weeks at 10 p.m., including New Years Eve, and measures are tightened in Mallorca. The terraces of bars, cafes and restaurants in Mallorca will close tomorrow at 6:00 p.m., shops – except essentials – at 8:00 p.m. and shopping centers on weekends and holidays. In this community, the restrictions vary from island to island depending on the incidence of the virus, much less in Ibiza and Menorca than in Formentera and, above all, in Mallorca. Family reunions are limited to 6 people except in the outdoor spaces in Ibiza, where there can be 10. There are no limits to indoor mobility and you can enter the archipelago, both from rest of Spain and abroad, if you have one. a negative PCR.

Cantabria

The government of Cantabria is tightening the restrictions, so that for New Year’s Eve the curfew is brought forward to 12:30 a.m. compared to 1.30 that was in effect and for this day and the New Year the maximum number of groups is reduced from ten people to six.

Extremadura

Extremadura is tightening restrictions and will close its catering establishments between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on New Years Eve – a measure that has been extended until January 1, 2, 5 and 6 – and will allow meetings of up to ten people. in the dinners which are celebrated in the houses, only relatives. It will make the limitation of nighttime mobility more flexible until 12:30 a.m., so that people can return to their homes if they have taken the grapes to another home, and since this Sunday, it has reduced the capacity of the premises of supermarkets and malls at 30 percent to avoid the crowds.

Navarre

Navarra will not relax, as planned, preventive measures in the face of the evolution of the pandemic in recent days. In this way, the perimeter closure will not be lifted, family reunions will be for up to six people from two coexistence units, and the curfew will remain at 11:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.