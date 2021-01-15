These are the curfews and restrictions in Madrid, Andalusia, Catalonia and the rest of the autonomous communities

Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021 3:18 PM

Published on: 01.15.2021 14:49

Coronavirus infections are resuming in Spain. Following the pattern of France, which has advanced its curfew to 6 p.m., several autonomous communities have decided to adopt the same decision, each adapting it to its own reality.

With the state of alarm decreed by the government, the autonomous communities were forced to decree a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., giving the territories the possibility of bringing this hour forward by one hour or so. delay one hour. time (entry from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. and end between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.).

Faced with this new – and known – reality, we review the schedules that the different Autonomous Communities make known as the “deadline” for being on the streets due to the pandemic.

Aragon: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This Friday, the government of Aragon advanced its curfew schedule to 10 p.m., in addition to decreeing the confinement of the perimeter in the three provincial capitals and in six municipalities of more than 10,000 inhabitants.

Asturias: 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

This week, Asturias brought forward the one-hour curfew, which was established at 11:00 p.m. Now, this curfew is declared from 10 p.m.

Balearic Islands: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After the resurgence of cases, the Balearic government advanced its curfew by an hour, leaving it at 10 p.m. Formentera is confined perimeter until January 30.

Canary Islands: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In the case of the Canary Islands, the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cantabria: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Although initially a curfew was declared from 12:00 am to 6:00 am, the decision was made to postpone it until 10:00 pm The regional government now plans to close shopping malls on weekends.

Castilla-La Mancha: from midnight to 6 a.m.

Guarding in the hours of 12am to 6am, Castilla-La Mancha has brought forward its curfew on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (12.30am).

Castilla y León: 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

In the case of Castilla y León, the term “sunset” comes into play. According to the government, the curfew can come into force, at the earliest, from 10 pm. However, Castilla y León defends that the executive allows to limit the curfew at night.

“Night hours are, according to our legal services, from sunset to sunrise. At this time, at 8:00 p.m., it is sunset,” said the vice-chairman of the board, Francisco Igea .

The government has already confirmed to LaSexta that this timetable, with the current state of alert decree, cannot be executed.

Catalonia: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Catalonia, public establishments must close at 9:00 p.m., with the curfew starting at 10:00 p.m.

Ceuta: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Until January 31, curfew hours will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Community of Madrid: 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Madrid was one of the last regions to advance its curfew due to the pandemic. In addition, they decree the closure of all premises at 22:00.

Valencian Community: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On January 5, the Generalitat tightened its measures, announcing the closure of the perimeter of the entire region until January 31 and advancing its curfew.

Euskadi: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From the Basque Country, they offer the possibility of bringing the curfew forward to 6 p.m., the same time chosen by France to stop the contagion. From Health they defend that this change, with this decree of the state of alarm, is not possible.

Galicia: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

As of this Friday, the Galicians must be home by 10 p.m., which also limits social gatherings to a maximum of four people.

Extremadura: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Since December 31, 2020, the start of the curfew has been changed from midnight to 10 p.m. due to the evolution of the pandemic.

Melilla: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If in the first place the start of the curfew was declared at 10 p.m. and later it was changed at 11 p.m., now the first hour of the night restrictions (from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Hours).

Murcia: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Last week, the region of Murcia decreed the closure of the perimeter of 13 municipalities, including 22 localities with perimeter closure. In addition, the curfew has been brought forward to 10:00 p.m.

Navarra: from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The curfew entry time is 11:00 p.m., although establishments have been ordered to close at 9:00 p.m. The capacity of medium and large surfaces has also been reduced to 30%.

La Rioja: from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

La Rioja extended its curfew last week from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition, personal meetings were limited to four people.