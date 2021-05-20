These are the current restrictions due to the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, La Rioja and the rest of the territories

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 7:04 AM

Spain continues to fight the coronavirus with a series of restrictions still in place despite the end of the state of alarm on May 9. However, the measures applied vary in particular according to the autonomous community, measuring the steps to be taken differently, always according to the epidemiological situation recorded in the territory. At present, only two communities have managed to maintain the curfew without a state of alert: the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community.

Although the cumulative incidence continues to improve throughout the territory – this Wednesday it fell to 144 cases, at medium risk, against 147.54 the day before – and the vaccination rate continues to provide encouraging data in order to Obtain group immunity throughout the country, the various regional leaders continue to call on the responsibility of citizens to avoid the risk of contagion as much as possible. In addition, they keep some restrictions active.

Some of them are common in all the autonomous regions of the territory, such as the use of a compulsory mask – although in the coming weeks this could no longer be the case in outdoor spaces – or capacity limitations and number of people. by zone in reception establishments and other types of enterprises, although the figures also vary in this case according to the autonomous region. Here is how you can see the standards adopted in each region today and after the alarm state has ended:

Andalusia

The curfew and perimeter closures are no longer in effect. However, the Andalusian government has warned that municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants with a cumulative incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be closed.

Being in phase 1 of its new de-escalation plan, in Andalusia, the hotel business can open until midnight, allowing a maximum of eight people inside and ten outside. In this sense, pubs and nightclubs can open until 02:00 am on levels 1, 2 and 3. However, it should be noted that only dance floors are activated on level 1, provided they are outside and wear a mask.

Aragon

There is no curfew or regional perimeter closure, but the municipalities with the worst data remain confined. In general, groups of up to six people are allowed, four in confined spaces. It is recommended, in all cases, to limit contacts at work and the unity of coexistence.

Hotels and non-essential shops close at 10 p.m., except in confined areas, where they close at 8 p.m. In the hotel industry, the capacity is up to six people on the terrace and four inside.

Asturias

There is no curfew or closure of the regional perimeter, but in particularly serious epidemiological situations, the Principality will assess the possibility of asking the Justice to close the perimeter of specific areas.

The hotel can open until 1 a.m. and up to six people per table are allowed. In stores over 300 square meters, the capacity is 70%.

Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands are one of the few communities to have wanted to maintain a curfew, which the Archipelago’s Superior Court of Justice has approved. It is established on all the islands between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

As for social and family gatherings, they are limited to six people both outside and inside. In the second case, a maximum of two coexistence cores. The capacity of the hotel industry varies according to the alert level of each island.

the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands wanted to maintain their restrictions as they had applied, but the Superior Court of Justice refused to ratify the curfew and the perimeter of the islands at alert levels 3 and 4. However, the regional executive appealed to the Supreme Court. and understand that, in the meantime, your measurements are being held.

In any case, Justice has ratified, on the other hand, the restrictions on meetings, which vary according to the alert level of each island: a) Up to level 1, maximum 10 people; b) At level 2, 6 people; c) At level 3, up to 4 people; d) At level 4, maximum 2 people.

For the moment, La Palma, La Gomera and Fuerteventura are on alert level 1; and on alert 2, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Graciosa and El Hierro.

Cantabria

There is no perimeter closure or curfew, but the interior of the hotel is kept closed. Establishments can serve outdoors until 10:30 p.m., with a maximum of six people per table and a maximum capacity of 75%.

Meetings are limited to four people indoors in public and private spaces, this number is also recommended.

Castilla La Mancha

The region no longer has a perimeter closure or curfew. Hospitality and nightlife can open until 1:00 am, with capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors. There can be up to 10 people per table.

Shows, cinemas, theaters, markets, gymnasiums, game rooms and shopping centers also have a maximum capacity of 75%.

Castile and Leon

No curfews or perimeter closures or limit of people at family and social gatherings.

Hours and capacity will change depending on epidemiological data: with the region at the highest level of alarm, the hotel industry will be able to open until midnight, even if interior closure will continue in municipalities with more than 150 cases per 100 000 inhabitants.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, there is no longer a perimeter closure and curfew, but the limitation of six people to social gatherings is maintained.

The hotel can open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with a maximum of four people per table. Outside, the capacity is 100%, but inside it is limited to 30%.

The community of Madrid

Madrid no longer has a curfew. Neither autonomous containment, the same as before the end of the alarm state. However, the region maintains its restrictions on mobility in basic health zones.

The hotel can open until midnight, although it is still forbidden to consume at the bar. Inside, there can only be four people per table, six on the terraces, with a capacity of 50 and 75%, respectively. New customers cannot be admitted after 11:00 p.m.

Shops can open until 11:00 p.m., as can gyms. Gambling and betting houses, until midnight. The ban on meetings between non-cohabitants at home has been removed, although the recommendation to avoid them is maintained. On public roads, a maximum of six people is recommended.

Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community, there is no longer any perimeter closure, but the courts have approved the maintenance of the curfew, which is set from 00:00 to 6:00. Meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

The hotel can close at 11:30 p.m., with a capacity of 50% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Extremadura

There is no curfew or perimeter closure, but the hotel must close at midnight. The capacity is 50% indoors, with six people per table, and 85% outdoors, with 10 people per table.

There is a system of measures and gauges below the alert level, from 1 to 4, with risky activities depending on the level. The capacity of level 1 stores is 75%.

Galicia

There is no longer any autonomous containment, but the municipal closure is maintained in the most affected localities. In those at the maximum level, there is a curfew at 11:00 p.m. Meetings of a maximum of four people in closed spaces and six people outdoors, whether for public or private use, are permitted.

The ban on meetings of non-cohabiting people between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., both indoors and outdoors, as well as the closure of hotels in the municipalities at the maximum level is maintained. In the rest of the municipalities, hotels and restaurants can be open until 11:00 p.m. and restaurants until 1:00 a.m.

La Rioja

There are no night mobility restrictions or perimeter closures. The region changes from the current level 3 high to 2 medium. The regional government recommends that meetings do not exceed six people.

In the hotel industry, the closing is set at 1:00 a.m. from the next day 21, which also means reducing the restrictions in interiors in hospitality, leisure and culture interiors, which go from 50% currently to 75%, and with the bar consumption prohibited. .

Murcia

No regional perimeter closure, but municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and an 80% increase in incidence compared to the previous week can be confined.

There is no curfew, but non-essential activities must close from 12:00 am to 6:00 am. There can be up to six people in private meetings and public spaces.

Navarre

In the Autonomous Community, there is no perimeter closure. However, the region wants to maintain a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., a measure awaiting judicial ratification.

The terraces close at 22:00, with a capacity of 100% and groups of four people. In the hostels, meetings are limited to a maximum of six people from two coexistence units.

Euskadi

There is no longer any perimeter closure or curfew. There, the hotel closes at 10 p.m., it is still forbidden to consume at the bar or standing and there can only be four people per table.

Commercial establishments and other non-essential activities close at 10 p.m.