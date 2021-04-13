These are the doses that the communities will receive this Wednesday

Publication: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 12:37

Janssen arrives in Spain on Wednesday. In principle, 300,000 doses should be distributed among the autonomous communities, although Health indicates that this will be decided in the afternoon at the Interterritorial Health Council when they start injecting. It is aimed at people aged 70 to 79.

Several communities are already announcing when they will receive the first Janssen vaccines:

Madrid announced the arrival of 20,900 doses. Catalonia ensures that it will receive around 24,000 this Wednesday. The Basque Country also expects around 6,850 doses to arrive tomorrow. Navarre, 2,050 between Wednesday and Thursday. Andalusia will receive 26,150. Galicia will receive 8,500 doses and they will use them to vaccinate at home. Extremadura will have 3,000 doses tomorrow, the Canary Islands, 6,000 doses. Castilla y León announces that they will receive them on Thursday and that there will be 7,400, Asturias, 3,100 doses, on Wednesday, and the Balearic Islands expect 3,600 doses, although this is not confirmed.

La Rioja and Castilla-La Mancha also assure that they will receive the doses that correspond to them tomorrow, and the latter also adds that they will start using them on Thursday.