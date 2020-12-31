These are the drugs whose price will drop from January 1

As of January 1, the prices of 1,300 active pharmaceuticals in community pharmacies will be lowered. This is stated in the order SND / 1121/2020 on reference prices for 2020, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on November 28.

Among the drugs that will experience this reduction are some of the most widely used principles in Spain: anti-asthmatic drugs, such as ipratropium bromide, budesonide, fluticasone or formoterol; corticosteroids such as prednisolone and hydrocortisone; antiglaucoma drugs such as bimatoprost, latanoprost; or antibiotics such as phenoxymethylpenicillin or ciprofloxacin, among others.

As a result of this decrease – some of them will suffer reductions of more than 50% – the public bill for drugs will be reduced by around 32.5 million euros, according to calculations by the General Council of Official Colleges of Pharmacists ( CGCOF) collected by Europe Presse.

The list of drugs whose price will drop

The price reduction is not the same for all assets. In this sense, there is a group of drugs that are distinguished by a reduction of more than 50%: atomoxetine, for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; the antibiotic phenoxymethylpenicillin; an opioid pain reliever such as fentanyl; or the topical corticosteroid hydrocortisone.

On the other hand, 15 of the most common active ingredients in our country are also part of this document, such as alendronic acid (osteoporosis), azelastine (allergic conjunctivitis), bimatoprost (glaucoma), bromide ipratropium (asthma), Budesonide (asthma), ciclopirox (fungal skin infections) or ciprofloxacin (bacterial infections), among others.

If you want to view the full list of discounted drugs, you can do so through the following PDF.