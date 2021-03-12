These are the exceptions for mobility on the bridge on Father’s Day and at Easter

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 10:21 AM

The Official Journal of the State published the resolution of March 11 of the Secretary of State for Health with the agreement of the Interterritorial Health Council in which the coordinated actions against COVID-19 for Easter and the bridge of San José.

The resolution, mandatory for all autonomous communities, provides for the closure of the perimeter of the regions between March 17 and 21 in the territories where it is a public holiday on March 19, as well as from March 26 to April 9 for Holy Week. .

However, the articles of the text envisage certain exceptions to these perimeter closures. These are those regulated in article 6 of Royal Decree 926/2020 of October 25. They are as follows:

a) Attendance at health centers, services and establishments b) Fulfillment of professional, professional, institutional or legal obligations c) Attendance at university, teaching and education centers, including nursery schools d) Return to the place of habitual or family residence e) Assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, disabled or particularly vulnerable people f) Travel to financial and insurance entities or service stations in the territories neighbors g) Required or urgent actions before public, judicial or notarial bodies h) Renewals of permits and official documents, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed i) Carrying out of examinations or official tests that cannot be postponed j) In force majeure or necessity k) Any other activity of the same nature, duly accredited.

In addition, the competent delegated authorities (that is to say the regional presidents) can limit the entry and exit of persons “in territorial areas of a geographically inferior nature to the autonomous community and to the city endowed with a autonomy status, with the exceptions provided for in the previous section “.