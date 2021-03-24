these are the groups, ages and dates

Publication: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 6:32 AM

After eight days of interruption of vaccination with AstraZeneca, Spain today resumes vaccination with the Oxford formula, but some questions remain on the table. Which groups will you be vaccinating now? At what ages and on what dates? What are the side effects to watch out for? Here we will try to answer all of them.

At the time of stopping use of Astrazeneca in Spain, 989,545 doses had been administered out of a total of 1,927,400 doses received, according to health data. This means that we now have 937,000 doses of AstraZeneca to put in, to which will be added the 1 million doses which are still expected to arrive in the remainder of the quarter. Something which, from Brussels, they insist, will be controlled with a hardening of the means available to ensure the arrival of the offer agreed with the pharmaceutical laboratory.

At the time of its shutdown, health was administering the vaccine to essential workers under the age of 55 such as firefighters, state security forces, and teachers, among others, also to health workers who were not working on first shift. line and, later, to the general population between 45 and 55 years old. However, several communities – Catalonia, Madrid and Andalusia – are insisting that the age limit be removed, as organizations such as the WHO and EMA have approved and have done in other European countries.

Vaccination groups and dates

There is now an important novelty. You will only be vaccinated up to age 55, but the range is extended to 65. A decision that requires modifying the vaccination plans of the autonomous communities. In general, the autonomous regions will resume vaccination with teaching staff and members of the state security forces and at the same time, mass vaccination of the population under 65 will begin. Something for which, for example, in Galicia, they were already doing tests a week ago.

In the case of Madrid, it will be vaccinated with Astrazeneca in the metropolis Wanda and at the Isabel Zendal hospital, continuing with the priority groups from 55 to 65 years old, that is, the active staff of these groups. Likewise, they spoke of La Rioja, where they indicate that “essentials” over 55 will be vaccinated. Specifically, more than 3,500 workers in educational centers. And depending on the doses they have, they also plan to be vaccinated on weekends and holidays.

From the Basque government, they also explain that the vaccination is resumed with the people who were on hold eight days ago and that next week, the vaccination of the general population of 65 years and those waiting between 55 and 65 years will be reconciled. .

What are the known effects to date?

AstraZeneca use was discontinued after several cases of thrombosis were detected and while its possible relationship was being investigated, but was resumed after the European Medicines Agency ruled out the link and found the benefits to be greater than the risks. Also from Health, a message is launched. Minister Darias speaks of “maximum confidence and safety in this vaccine”, and it is that, she says, vaccination is “what will solve this pandemic”.

Now there are unwanted effects. According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), at least ten stand out: the three most frequent are pyrexia (fever) – in 82% of the cases studied – headache (headache), in 51% cases and myalgia (muscle pain) with a third of the sequelae in those who participated in the study.

Here is the list of symptoms collected by AEMPS:

AEMPS compiled these effects of AstraZeneca injection in its third pharmacovigilance report. But on the part of the entity itself, they acknowledge that “given their recent authorization, the assessment of the first monthly safety report is not yet available”.

That is, the lack of data for the Anglo-Swedish injection, at this point, is still evident, especially compared to those of the other vaccines, which have been tested on a larger number of subjects. Nevertheless, AEMPS itself recalls that, until February 21, 69 notifications for 100,000 doses administered, a number lower than the others.