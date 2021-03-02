These are the key steps to develop a data culture within companies

It’s one thing to embark on a data-driven transformation, it’s another to deliver on that commitment. Only a quarter (24%) of companies have already developed a data culture within their organization and only 24% admit to using data to make decisions. These are figures from NewVantage Partners’ latest annual report “2021 Big Data and AI Executive Survey” that highlight the lack of structure and talent in organizations that know how to make decisions around data.

With these premises, ISDI, the first business school for digital transformation, is launching DAEX (Data Management Executive Program), its first executive program designed to help executives and managers create the data-driven future of their companies.

A 12-week structured advanced business program, with an online format, that deepens the value and use of data to make strategic decisions. 120 hours to deepen knowledge of enabling technologies to capture data such as IoT or 5G and during which students will internalize the cross-cutting knowledge needed to date their business – that is, to connect domains traditionally isolated from data and business., also discover a fundamental layer of management and technology.

With a very specialized profile, DAEX has been designed for all managerial profiles who are already immersed in the digital transformation of their companies, but who need to visualize what is the appropriate data strategy to successfully lead their organization.

In the words of Jorge Casasempere, director of the program, “each manager or executive passing through ISDI acquires a global vision and a management capacity at the level of the company, thus improving his interlocution, his credibility, his authority and his ability to make decisions. But, in addition, in DAEX we add different layers related to data: Data Leadership, Data Culture, Data Governance, Data Skills, Data Architecture … “

“With this new training proposal, we wanted to meet the needs of the market and those of our own ecosystem,” says Rodrigo Miranda, Managing Director of ISDI. “We already offer MDA (Master Data Analytics), a master’s degree specializing in data management and analysis, very technical and specific, focusing mainly on specialist profiles, but the DAEX approach represents an opportunity for managers to complete the panorama of knowledge of everything that happens in each of the business units, visualizes and designs the strategy which, precisely, must accompany this data ”.

The new program will begin its first edition in April 2021 and will be taught by leading experts in the digital sector from companies such as Microsoft, Everis or Amazon. For twelve weeks, masterclasses will be combined, practical workshops with the main tools used on the market – Table, Python, Google Analytics or Qlik-, real success stories and a basic project in which they will have to apply everything they learned with a real business case. A learning-by-doing methodology, a key essence of the business school, which will allow each of its students to complete the program and immediately implement all the learning in their own company.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital