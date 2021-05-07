These are the measures, restrictions and areas confined by COVID-19 in Madrid

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 6:33 AM

The Community of Madrid will extend the measures covered by the state of alarm until its decline, next Sunday, May 9. Until then, the community government has decided that the curfew will remain in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. At 11 p.m., they will also have to close hotel establishments, which are prohibited from receiving new customers after 10 p.m.

In these same premises, capacity limitations and relating to the maximum number of people gathered are still imposed. Inside, only a maximum of four people can meet, while outside up to six. Likewise, the ban on meetings in private spaces and at home between people not living in cohabitation is maintained.

Along with these regulations, there is the perimeter closure of many basic health zones and municipalities spread throughout the region. In other words, you will not be able to leave these places except for duly justified reasons. In this sense, the government of the Community of Madrid wished to recall that whether or not belonging to an area with restrictive mobility measures depends on the home of each citizen and not on the health center where their doctor is assigned.

Thus, it is expected that until 00:00 this Sunday, May 9, mobility restrictions will be maintained at the following points:

Basic health zones of the capital of Madrid

Barajas (Barajas) Chopera (Arganzuela) Villa de Vallecas (Villa de Vallecas) Vicente Muzas, Silvano (Hortaleza) Castelló (Salamanca) Daroca, Gandhi (Linear city) General Fanjul (La LAtina) Basic health areas of the rest of the Majadahonda territory (Majadahonda) Mayor Bartolomé González and La Princesa (Móstoles) Margaritas and cities (Getafe) Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes) Las Rozas (Las Rozas)

Municipalities

Manzanares el RealSan Agustín de Guadalix

Map of areas affected by the closure

Remember that if you have any doubts or want to know more precisely which areas are currently affected by the perimeter closure in Madrid – for example, if your home or place of work is within the limits of mobility – you can consult this map on which, as you will see, the demarcated areas are marked in red.

With this tool, you can also search for the name of a specific street to certify whether it is in a closed perimeter area or, in case, on the contrary, it is not affected by the restrictions in the health zones base or communes.