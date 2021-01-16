These are the measures taken in response to the assessment of infections

Posted: Saturday January 16, 2021 6:18 PM

The Autonomous Communities have tightened restrictions against COVID-19 amid worrying figures of the disappearance of the pandemic and in a bid to reduce the number of people infected and dead. And it is that Health reported this Friday a record of new infections since the start of the pandemic (40,197), in addition to 235 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Next, we explain the measures that each Autonomous Community has adopted:

Castile and Leon

The Community advances its curfew to 8:00 p.m. from this Saturday. In addition, Castilla y León closes its nine provinces on the perimeter and closes the interior of bars and restaurants. Among the measures adopted, it should also be noted that shops must close at 6:00 p.m., meetings are limited to a maximum of four people and shopping malls, gymnasiums and game rooms are closed.

Andalusia

The Community has also asked to be able to bring the curfew forward to 8:00 p.m., although, for now, it maintains it at 10:00 p.m. In addition, given the increase in cases, shops and hotels are to close at 6:00 p.m. and meetings of more than four people have been banned.

It was the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, who reported at a press conference this Friday on the measures adopted in the Community to stop the spread of the coronavirus, after 6,664 new infections and 35 deaths from coronavirus have been reported.

In this sense, Moreno reported the closure of the perimeter of all the provinces, as well as the closure of the perimeter of the 219 municipalities with an incidence of more than 500 cases and the ban on opening bars and shops in the 91 municipalities with an incidence of more than 1000 cases. . The restrictions will apply from midnight this Sunday.

Extremadura

However, the Community that stands out for the negative data of the pandemic is Extremadura, which has the highest cumulative incidence. For this reason, the region has established a level 3 alert for 28 days. In this way, mobility between municipalities is prohibited, preventing entry and exit throughout the territory, barring justified exceptions.

In addition, the closure of non-essential hotels and businesses in cities with more than 5,000 inhabitants and the capacity limit of 30% in commercial premises, 40% in hotels, 50% abroad and 35% in hotels .

Galicia

During this time, the business will have to close at 9:30 p.m. in Galicia, being forbidden to stay in the common areas of the large shopping areas. The hotel industry, for its part, will have to do so at 6:00 p.m., limiting its capacity to 30% indoors and 50% on terraces.

There, the Xunta banned meetings of more than four people and advised to avoid doing so with non-cohabitants. In addition, the curfew has been brought forward to 10:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. meetings of people not living together at home are prohibited.

Similarly, the closure of 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with fewer than 10,000 was decreed in a community confined to the perimeter.

Murcia

Murcia has directly limited these meetings to compelling gatherings, both in public and private spaces. However, this measure provides for exceptions, such as workplaces or educational centers, children who live at an address different from that of one of the parents or the care of the elderly and dependents.

Balearic Islands

The archipelago has followed the same criteria by prohibiting inappropriate meetings between Mallorca and Ibiza and in the rest of the islands they are limited to a maximum of six people. In addition, bars, restaurants and shopping centers are closed and popular festivals are prohibited.

From this Saturday until next January 30, the island of Formentera is closed on the perimeter in order to avoid an increase in infections. The measure involves restricting entry and exit from the island of Formentera, except for essential travel, which must be justified.

Madrid

Madrid have also changed some of its measures in an attempt to fight infections. Thus, the confinements are extended to new basic health zones and the curfew is brought forward to 11:00 p.m.

As for meetings, those with more than six participants are prohibited and it is recommended that they be reserved for cohabitants at home. In addition, the hotel business must close in the Community of Madrid at 22:00.

Aragon

The situation in Aragon is worrying, where they are at aggravated alert level 3, which is why it was decided that the perimeter containment of the Community is also established between the provinces. In this way, the capitals are closed and the curfew has also been brought forward, in this case at 10 p.m.

Meetings are limited to four people and non-essential business establishments must close at 6:00 p.m.

Asturias

The Community advanced its curfew also to 10:00 p.m., closed its territory on the perimeter and decided to ban meetings of more than six people.

Cantabria

At the same time, Cantabria, with the same restrictions on meetings (six people maximum), has decided to close shopping centers on weekends and public holidays.

Catalonia

Shopping centers are also closed in Catalonia, where only essential goods stores will be able to open during the weekend. And as for the hotel industry, they will continue to open in sections.

In light of worrying pandemic figures, the government has decided to extend the current restrictions until Monday, January 25, measures that include perimeter containment and a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Castilla La Mancha

In Castile-La Mancha, the case of Ciudad Real stands out, which limits mobility in all its municipalities and brings the curfew forward to 10 p.m. and until 7 a.m. In the rest of the Autonomous Community, which is also closed on the perimeter, the curfew runs from 00:00 to 06:00.

Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community, as in Ciudad Real, they have set the curfew at 10 p.m. There, in addition, 26 municipalities were closed.

La Rioja

The Community has meetings limited to a maximum of four people. In addition, the metropolitan area of ​​Logroño is closed and all non-essential movement is prohibited after 5:00 p.m.

Navarre

During this time, up to six people will be able to meet in Navarre, whose hotel activity closes at 9:00 p.m. In this sense, the Community has banned smoking on the terraces.

Pays Basque

In the Basque Country, in addition to the closure of the region, it is also applied perimeter in the municipalities of the red zones and in its three historic territories: Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava.

the Canary Islands

For their part, the Canary Islands have decided to apply measures depending on the level of alert. Thus, depending on the island, the maximum number of people in a meeting and their curfews vary. In the case of Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, the maximum capacity for non-cohabitants will be six people, while the curfew is maintained from 00:00 to 06:00.

On the other hand, in La Gomera, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, the maximum capacity is four people and the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., On the other hand, in Tenerife, an island that is on red alert, Only cohabiting persons can meet, with the exception of bars and restaurants where the capacity is four people, and mobility is limited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ceuta and melilla

Finally, Ceuta and Melilla, which are also closing their territory, set their curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Regarding meeting limitations, only Ceuta reduced the maximum number of people allowed to four.

It should be noted that Melilla is the most advanced territory in the vaccination campaign, followed by the Valencian Community, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Ceuta, Castile and León, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Murcia.