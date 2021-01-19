These are the measures that the autonomous communities apply against the coronavirus

Publication: Tuesday January 19, 2021 12:09 PM

Spain has again set the record for coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported the registration of 84,287 new cases and 455 deaths from COVID-19 since last Friday. This is the highest number of infected recorded in a weekend.

In addition, the accumulated incidence (AI) also continues to skyrocket in this third wave with 689 cases, exceeding for the first time 600 infections per 100,000 inhabitants and increasing by more than 100 points compared to Friday. In total, there are already 2,336,451 infections and 53,769 deaths in Spain since this health crisis erupted.

Faced with this epidemiological situation, the autonomous governments continue to protect themselves by increasingly strict measures. Next, we explain the restrictions that are adopted in each Spanish region.

Andalusia

This region, like other communities, has requested that the curfew be advanced to 8:00 p.m. However, despite its new restrictions going into effect on Sunday, the night mobility shutdown is still maintained at 10 p.m. Additionally, given the increase in cases, shops and hotels are expected to close at 6 p.m. 00 Gatherings of more than four people have also been banned.

Aragon

Aragon has established the perimeter closure of Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel, its three provinces, and has brought the curfew forward to 10 p.m. Social gatherings are limited to four people and non-essential business establishments must close at 6 p.m. Hours.

Asturias

The Principality has declared the confinement of the perimeter of the municipalities of Avilés, Castrillón, Corvera de Asturias, Oviedo, Llanes and Cangas del Narcea. Meetings of more than six people have been banned and nighttime mobility restrictions have been brought forward to 10:00 p.m.

Cantabria

This region has closed shopping malls on weekends and holidays. In addition, he has limited meetings to a maximum of six people, while the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Health Minister Miguel Rodríguez has announced that he is not ruling out tightening restrictions in the next days. .

Castilla La Mancha

The Commission advanced the curfew to 10 p.m. and closed all its municipalities on the perimeter, and also ordered the suspension of all non-essential activities. Bars and restaurants can only be opened for home delivery. Visits to retirement homes for the elderly are canceled.

Castile and Leon

La Junta de Castilla y León has extended the curfew to 8:00 p.m. A decision that the Government took before the Supreme Court because it was not ratified by the decree of the State of Alert. It also closed its nine provinces on the perimeter and closed the interior of bars and restaurants. Precisely, with regard to non-essential stores, these They must close after 6:00 p.m. meetings are limited to a maximum of four people and shopping malls, gymnasiums and game rooms are closed.

Catalonia

In this region, only stores selling basic necessities are open on weekends (shopping centers are also closed). The hotel business will continue to open in sections. Perimeter containment and the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will also remain until January 25.

Valencian Community

The Valencian Community has advanced night mobility restrictions to 10 p.m. and 26 municipalities have been closed to the perimeter. The hotel closes at 5 p.m., smoking is prohibited on the terraces and meetings are for a maximum of six people (four in bars and restaurants).

Extremadura

Extremadura has banned mobility between municipalities, preventing entry and exit throughout the territory, with justified exceptions. The closure of hotels and non-essential stores has also been extended in cities with more than 5,000 inhabitants and the capacity limit to 30% in commercial premises, 40% in hotels, 50% outside and 35 % in hotels.

Galicia

In Galicia, all shops close at 9:30 p.m. (it is forbidden to be in the common areas of large shopping centers). The hotels, on the other hand, must close even earlier: at 6:00 p.m. Likewise, you should limit its capacity to 30% indoors and 50% on terraces. One of the toughest measures of the Xunta revolves around social gatherings: Meetings of more than four people are prohibited. From 6:00 p.m., the population is invited not to associate with people who do not live together. The curfew is at 10 p.m., while 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with less than 10,000 are confined to the perimeter.

the Balearic Islands

The Balearic archipelago has banned meetings between non-cohabitants in Mallorca and Ibiza (in the rest of the islands, the maximum is six people). In addition, he ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and shopping centers and popular festivals are prohibited. Formentera has been closed on the perimeter since last Saturday, and will continue until January 30. This measure implies the restriction of entry and exit from the island to and from the island, with the exception of essential movements, which must be justified.

Canary Islands

The autonomous government of the Canary Islands applies its measures according to the level of alert. Thus, depending on the islands, the maximum number of people in a meeting and their curfews vary: in the case of Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, the maximum capacity for non-partners is six people, while the curfew Fire is The maximum capacity is four people in La Gomera, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, and the curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In Tenerife, an island on red alert, only cohabiting people can meet, with the exception of bars and restaurants (where the capacity is four people), and mobility is limited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Hours.

La Rioja

This autonomy limits meetings to a maximum of four people. In addition, the metropolitan area of ​​Logroño has been closed and all non-essential activity is prohibited from 5 p.m.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid has a confined perimeter of 14 municipalities in total and 41 basic health zones, after the latest restrictions that came into force on Monday. Along with this, the curfew is established at 11:00 p.m., meetings should have a maximum of six people and it is recommended that in the hostels they be only cohabitants. For its part, the hotel must close at 22:00.

Murcia

In Murcia, meetings can only take place between cohabitants, whether in public or private spaces; however, this measure provides for exceptions, such as workplaces or educational centers, children who live at an address other than that of one of the parents or the care of the elderly and dependents.

Navarre

The Navarre hotel closes at 9 p.m. Meetings are for a maximum of six people. The region also has a ban on smoking on the terraces.

Pays Basque

In the Basque Country, in addition to the closure of the region, it is also applied perimeter in the municipalities of the red zones and in its three historic territories: Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava.