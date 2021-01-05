these are the measures they apply

Publication: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 3:00 PM

Coronavirus infections in Spain are on the rise, and in the face of fear of third wave transmission, regional presidents and their health ministries have started to implement new measures and tighten their restrictions.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health added 30,579 positive for COVID-19 to the list of infections, of which 4,420 were detected between January 3 and 4. In addition, health authorities recorded 241 new deaths from the virus. A “growth trend which”, according to Salvador Illa, “results in an increase in hospitalizations”.

Valencian Community

Ximo Puig has decided to extend the containment of the region until January 31. It was the only community that was closed on the perimeter for the Christmas holidays, and now that measure has been extended for another four weeks.

In addition, the Generalitat Valenciana has advanced the curfew to 22:00 and the closing of the hotel to 17:00. Smoking is also prohibited on the terraces, capacity is reduced to 30% in stores and social gatherings are limited to six people.

Extremadura closes the hotel industry in Cáceres and Badajoz

The Junta de Extremadura has ordered the closure of hotels and businesses in the towns of Cáceres and Badajoz, as well as in 14 other towns, from January 7 and for a week.

More specifically, these establishments will remain closed in Villanueva de la Serena, Almendralejo, Navalmoral de la Mata, Olivenza, Fuente del Maestre, Calamonte, Aceuchal, Villafranca de los Barros, Puebla de la Calzada, Montijo, Azuaga, Coria and Castuera. These are the municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants which exceed a cumulative incidence of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Bars and restaurants can open for home delivery until midnight, although the curfew remains until 10 p.m.

In addition, the Minister of Health announced the closure of the perimeter of the towns of Caceres de Zarza la Mayor, Cabezuela del Valle, Torreorgaz and Pueblonuevo del Guadiana, in Badajoz.

La Rioja limits meetings to four people

La Rioja will limit social gatherings to four people who do not live together between January 7 and 31. In addition, he will establish the curfew at 10 p.m.

The regional government has also announced that it will extend the perimeter closure that was established during the Christmas holidays because “there is an urgent need to reduce the number of infections” that are occurring.

Castilla y León experts recommend house arrest

Health Minister Verónica Casado told a press conference that experts had advised her to apply a home lockdown like the one in March for two weeks, but she does not have the power to impose This measure. “The experts are calling for house arrest throughout the Autonomous Community, but we cannot do it. We are going to transfer it to the Interterritorial Council ”, he indicated.

The health manager believes that this measure can be applied, but for this she requires the necessary tools. “Sometimes strict containment is better to stop the virus and now is the right time. We will not tire of asking for legal tools to be able to do it if we have to,” he added.

Catalonia applies municipal containment

Catalonia will decree, from January 7, 10 days of municipal isolation due to the increase in infections in recent days. In addition, the business will only be able to open 400 m2, shopping centers will close and all non-essential businesses will close on weekends. Only outdoor sports activities will be authorized.

Galicia extends the closure of the perimeter until 11

For its part, the Galician clinical committee has decided to extend the closure of the perimeter of the community until January 11, with one exception, the day of kings. Between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., travel between closed-perimeter municipalities will be authorized, but the curfew will be maintained.

Murcia borders nine municipalities

The COVID-19 monitoring committee in the Murcia region has decided to confine nine municipalities that are at an extreme health alert level. From this Tuesday, Villanueva del Río Segura, Fortuna, Jumilla, San Pedro del Pinatar, Las Torres de Cotillas, La Unión and Santomera, which join Abanilla and Los Alcázares, will be closed on the perimeter.

In addition, the health authorities have decreed the closure of the hotel from 6 p.m. on January 5 and Kings Day, January 6, in order to avoid the usual “ delay ” of these dates.

Madrid closes eight new basic health zones and five localities

The Community of Madrid has decided to close eight new basic health zones and five localities, until January 18, which affects around half a million Madrid residents.

Thus, from this Monday, you can enter and leave these areas only for justified reasons, with the exception of the Day of the Three Kings. Specifically, the restrictions are extended to the following base areas, where the incidence exceeds the threshold of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Marqués de la Valdavia and Alcobendas Chopera (Alcobendas), Las Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez), San Fernando and Los Alperchines (San Fernando de Henares), Virgen del Cortijo (in the Hortaleza district of Madrid, capital) and Torrelodones (which affects the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares).

In addition, entry and exit restrictions are established within the perimeters of these five towns: Ciempozuelos, Navalcarnero, Algete, Mejorada del Campo and Villarejo de Salvanés.

Aragon returns to phase 3 aggravated

Aragon has returned to phase 3 aggravated, which implies that all non-essential activity will close at 8:00 p.m., the maintenance of perimeter containments of the provinces and the region and the reduction of certain capacities.

At a press conference, the Minister of Health announced that capacity will be limited to 30% indoors and 50% on terraces, with a ban on smoking and consumption at the bar. For their part, gymnasiums, commercial establishments and cultural activities will maintain the situation established in recent weeks.

In addition, the confinement of the Autonomous Community and between the Aragonese provinces, the curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and the ban on patronage and popular festivals until the decomposition of the state of alarm, on May 31 .

Andalusia decrees the closure of the perimeter of eight municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar

For its part, the Andalusian government has decreed the closure of the perimeter of the eight municipalities integrated into the two health zones of Campo de Gibraltar after presenting the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days in the region, with 316 cases, and the proliferation of the British strain of covid-19 in Gibraltar.

In a statement, the Committee noted that this closure affects the eight municipalities of La Línea de la Concepción, Algeciras, Los Barrios, Castellar de la Frontera, Jimena de la Frontera, San Martín del Tesorillo, San Roque and Tarifa, with around 270 000 inhabitants in total.