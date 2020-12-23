These are the mobility certificates to travel between communities at Christmas

Publication: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 6:58 a.m.

The pandemic requires limiting mobility and avoiding unnecessary travel during a Christmas marked by restrictions to stop the coronavirus, in which extreme precautions must be taken to avoid infections.

Thus, from this Wednesday and on Christmas Eve, all the Spanish autonomous communities already have perimeter closures that will continue at least until the end of the holidays, with more or less strict limitations on mobility depending on the territory. and its epidemiological situation.

While in most communities entry and exit are allowed to visit relatives or friends – as agreed to the Interterritorial Health Council in early December – other regions, such as the Valencian Community, have chosen to ” impose stricter measures: there, for example, only residents are allowed to access it.

In any case, and in view of the police checks that will be put in place to ensure that the trips that take place these days are justified, several autonomies, such as Catalonia, Navarre, Madrid or Euskadi, have provided documents to prove it. You can view and download them here:

Navarre

In Navarre, the confinement of the perimeter is maintained except for justified trips and, from December 23 to 26, as well as from December 30 to January 2, entering and leaving the Foral Community is authorized to visit relatives or friends. For this, it is necessary to complete and print this responsible declaration:

Euskadi

In Euskadi, the lifting of the confinement perimeter to visit relatives or friends is set between December 23 and 26, 2020 and is reduced from December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021, as announced this Tuesday by the Basque government.

La Rioja

La Rioja has also provided a declaration responsible for the closure of the perimeter, in which the data of the displaced person but also of the family member or close friend visited must be filled:

Aragon

Aragon, for its part, maintains the containment of the three provinces and the entire community. You will not be able to enter or leave except from December 23 to 26 and from December 30 to January 2 and only for the reunification of family members. For this, it will be necessary to bear this responsible declaration:

Madrid

In the Community of Madrid, from midnight this Wednesday to January 6 inclusive, only outings and entries are authorized to visit relatives or friends in their usual place of residence. This Tuesday, the regional executive released its responsible declaration model to justify such displacements, which you can consult in a few lines below.

In addition, some 7,000 national police and civil guard officers will be deployed to monitor compliance with the region’s perimeter closure and prevent unwarranted displacement.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, the entire community is closed perimeter, but between December 23 and January 6, in addition to justified movements, entries and exits from the territory are authorized to go and return to the usual place of residence of relatives or relatives. In addition, the entry and exit of persons from each region is restricted, except between the above-mentioned dates, when movement to populations of other regions which are the usual place of residence of relatives or relatives is permitted.

For each of these cases (trips to other regions or entering or leaving Catalonia), the Generalitar has activated two different documents, which you can fill in at this link or download directly here: